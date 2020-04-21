North America Nut Ingredients Market Strategic Assessment and Massive Industry Growth By 2026 – Key Players are Mondelēz International, Olam, Mars, Mars Food, The Hershey Company, Kerry, Kanegrade Ltd., Barry Callebaut Group, Royal Nut Company

North America Nut Ingredients Market Research Report peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, majors manufacturers and 2026 forecast. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities. The North America America Nut Ingredients Market report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, revenue, product & services, latest developments and business strategies.

North America nut ingredients market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Key Players: North America Nut Ingredients Market

Mondelēz International, Olam, Mars, Mars Food, The Hershey Company, Kerry, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerry Foods, Barry Callebaut Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Ingredients, Barry Callebaut Group, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Borges International Group, V. Besana Spa, Terri Lynn Quality Foods, FreshPlaza, Bio Product Group LTD, LA BATURRICA, Hpm Warenhandelsagentur OHG, Bredabest B.V., Royal Nut Company, Helios Ingredients Ltd., Bergin Fruit & Nut Company, TRC Specialty Commodities, Russell Stover Chocolates, Northwest Hazelnut Company among others

Market Segmentation: North America Nut Ingredients Market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into peanut, walnut, almond, cashew, hazelnut, pistachio, pecan, others. In 2019, peanut segment is estimated to lead global nut ingredients market with 26.5% shares growing with the CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2019, almond segment is anticipated to reach the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2019, Barry Callebaut (Switzerland) acquired Inforum in Russia. This acquisition, in line with Barry Callebaut, is a smart growth strategy and this will transform Barry Callebaut’s presence in the high-growth Russian market.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into granular, paste, roasted. In 2019, roasted segment is estimated to lead the global nut ingredients market with 59.2% shares with the highest CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2019, Blue Diamond (U.S.) introduced two almond breezes namely Almond milk Creamer and Almond milk Blended with real bananas. This launch helps the company in enlargement of their almond milk product portfolio.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into snacks & bar, chocolate & confectionery, bakery products, spreads, sauces & seasonings, desserts & ice cream, meals & meal centers, breakfast cereals, dairy, beverages, others. In 2019, snacks & bar segment is estimated to lead the global nut ingredients market with 28.0% shares with the highest CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2018, Blue Diamond (U.S.) has launched Crafted Gourmet Almonds which is produced for any entertaining occasion. The launch of the new product will help in expansion of Blue Diamond’s almond product portfolio.

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial. The Industrial segment is sub-segmented into food & beverages, bakery & confectionery, others. The commercial segment is sub-segmented into hotels, restaurants, others. In 2019, industrial segment is estimated to lead the global nut ingredients market with 59.0% shares with the highest CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September 2016, Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.) Company’s subsidiary Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts has expanded peanut processing capacity in Dawson, Georgia, due to which shipping increased volumes of products to customers across the U.S.

Recent Industry Developments

In March 2018, Blue Diamond Almonds Global Ingredients Division has launched best quality almond oil for the food ingredients market. The clean and mild flavor of Blue Diamond Almond Oil can be used across multiple applications and food categories. This product launch will help in expansion of the market.

In January 2017, In ISM trade fair in Cologne La Morella Nuts (Spain) has launched a new variety of freshly deshelled organic Mediterranean nuts. La Morella Nuts (Spain), is a subsidiary of Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland), is a leading nut specialist which will enlarge high quality nuts product portfolio with a new range which comprises of freshly deshelled, organic Mediterranean nuts.

