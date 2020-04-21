Outdoor LED Lighting Market Analysis, Insights By GE, Eaton, OSRAM, Zumtobel Group, Philips Lighting, Hubbell Incorporated, Carmanah Technologies Corp. , Gooee, Solas Ray Lighting And Other

This file assesses the Outdoor LED Lighting Market standing, rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis. One of the best and fastest ways in which to gather data for the business during this fast trade is research or secondary research.

Outdoor LED lighting industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Outdoor LED lighting market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

The major players in Outdoor LED Lighting Market have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Some of the major players operating in market are

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

General Electric Company

Osram Licht AG

Cree, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hubbell Incorporated

Dialight PLC

Zumtobel Group AG

Syska LED

Virtual Extension

Neptun Light, Inc.,

Tapan Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd.,

Tanko Lighting, Inc.,

Others: Evluma, GOOEE, UM Green, Solas Ray, Carmanah among others. There is need of LED lighting for several applications like Highway and Roadway, Architectural, Public Places (Commercial, Airport Perimeters, Parking Structures, Stadium and Area Floodlighting, Entertainment, Others Public Places) will create a huge market for the outdoor LED Lighting. In 2017, Osram Licht AG acquired China’s Green light, which will help the company to grow in chins.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Power efficiency and log lasting LED lights

Decreasing use of incandescent lamps, due to high power consumption

Reduction in Prices of LEDs

Demand for Smart Controls in Street Lighting Systems

High cost of production

Market Segmentation: Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market

On the basis of installation the outdoor LED lighting market is segmented into New Installation, Retrofit Installation.

The new installation market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of wattage type the outdoor LED lighting market is segmented into Less Than 50 W 50–150 W More Than 150 W

The less than 50W market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of application the outdoor LED lighting market is segmented into Highway and Roadway Architectural Public Places

The public places market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

The public places are further segmented into Commercial Airport Perimeters Parking Structures Stadium and Area Floodlighting Entertainment Others Public Places

The commercial market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

outdoor LED lighting market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

