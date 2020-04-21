Plant-based Waters Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – PepsiCo Inc., Caliwater, LLC, Happy Tree Group, Sibberi, Steaz, DRINKmaple and Forecast to 2024

Global Plant-based Waters Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Plant-based Waters Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 116 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Plant-based Waters are different with the routine beverages which are directly extracted from plants, provide high amount of nutrition.

Scope of the Report:

Many of the plant waters remain a lower-sugar, sustainable alternative to routine beverages. These provide trace amounts of nutrition, but like other beverages, it is considered to limit the intake due to their sugar levels.

The worldwide market for Plant-based Waters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 2980 million US$ in 2023, from 2980 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3549788-global-plant-based-waters-market-2018-by-manufacturers

This report focuses on the Plant-based Waters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PepsiCo Inc.

Caliwater, LLC

Happy Tree Group

Sibberi

Steaz

DRINKmaple

Harmless Harvest

The Coca-Cola Company

World Waters, LLC

ARTY Water Company

DrinkSEVA

All Market Inc.

Oviva Maple Water Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flavored

Original

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Coconut Water

Maple Water

Birch Water

Artichoke Water

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3549788-global-plant-based-waters-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plant-based Waters Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Flavored

1.2.2 Original

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Coconut Water

1.3.2 Maple Water

1.3.3 Birch Water

1.3.4 Artichoke Water

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PepsiCo Inc.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Plant-based Waters Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PepsiCo Inc. Plant-based Waters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Caliwater, LLC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Plant-based Waters Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Caliwater, LLC Plant-based Waters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Happy Tree Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Plant-based Waters Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Happy Tree Group Plant-based Waters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sibberi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Plant-based Waters Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sibberi Plant-based Waters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Steaz

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Plant-based Waters Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Steaz Plant-based Waters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 DRINKmaple

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Plant-based Waters Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 DRINKmaple Plant-based Waters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Harmless Harvest

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Plant-based Waters Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Harmless Harvest Plant-based Waters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.