Polyphenylsulfone Market Growth and Production Forecast till 2025

Polyphenylsulfone is a high performance thermoplastic, or a type of moldable plastic, typically used in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical, household/food technology, and electrical & electronics. Chemically, polyphenylsulfone consists of aromatic rings linked by sulfone (SO2) groups and is produced by the condensation of 4,4′-bis(chlorophenyl)sulfone with various bisphenols such as 4,4′-bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)sulfone. Polyphenylsulfone polymers offer better impact and chemical resistance and high tensile strength as compared to their counterparts such as polysulfone (PSU) and polyetherimide (PEI). Polyphenylsulfone also provide high heat resistance and excellent hydrolytic stability. They are widely utilized in various applications such as automotive & aircraft interior, medical devices, hot water fittings, sanitary & plumbing, dental & surgical instruments, and 3D printing devices.

Based on color, the global polyphenylsulfone market is segmented into opaque and transparent. The opaque segment is further split into grey, black, red, orange, yellow, green and others. The transparent segmented is further sub-segmented into blue and black. Rising demand for medical and dental cases, trays, lids, instruments, and devices is expected to fuel the demand for polyphenylsulfone. In terms of end-users, the market is segmented into medical, automotive, automobile, sanitary, and electrical. Currently, the medical & healthcare sector is the leading consumer for sulfone polymers, which in turn is boosting the polyphenylsulfone market. However, end-user applications such as filtration membrane and electrical sockets and trays in automotive and automobile sector expected to become attractive application segment during the forecast period.

Rising emphasis on reducing metal weight in order to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions in automotive and aerospace sectors is a key driver for the polyphenylsulfone market. Potable water as well as sanitary & plumbing applications are some of the lucrative application segment of the market due to its extraordinary characteristic features such as outstanding biocompatibility, lack of toxicology concern in contact with drinking water, and resistance to hydrolysis and chlorine and calcium deposits. All these factors are driving the polyphenylsulfone market during the forecast period. Polyphenylsulfone is quite expensive as compared to other thermoplastics due to its high cost of production, which is anticipated to hamper the demand for polyphenylsulfone in the near future. However, rising demand for blended polymers with improved characteristic features is expected to provide lucrative opportunity to polyphenylsulfone manufacturers.

Geographically, the market for polyphenylsulfone can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America, the U.S. was the leading consumer of polyphenylsulfone in 2016; however, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass North America in terms of consumption of polyphenylsulfone during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization coupled with the rise in automotive and medical sectors in Asia Pacific is boosting the market. China is anticipated to be a major consumer of polyphenylsulfone during the forecast period. Countries such as India, South Korea, and Japan are witnessing strong growth in the region due to the rise in consumer spending on quality products and high government spending on electrical vehicles. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to expansion of the automobile industry in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand at a sluggish pace. However, capacity expansion by major companies coupled with strong brand promotion and product awareness is expected to boost the market in the region.

Key players operating in the global polyphenylsulfone market are BASF SE, Solvay Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemicals, SABIC Innovative plastics, Quadrant Engineering Plastics Product, NYTEF Plastics Ltd., Polymer Dynamix, RTP Company, Westlake Plastics Company, and Ensigner Inc.