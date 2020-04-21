Residential Water Treatment Devices Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2027

Health awareness and demand for purer water higher in North America

The population in North America is extremely concerned about their health and demand safe drinking water, even when compared to other developed economies such as Europe and Japan. North American governments supply relatively clean drinking water by way of public water utilities. Nonetheless, people on this continent are unsure of the quality of water, and they invest in machines sold in the residential water treatment equipment market.

The U.S. uses more than 40 billion gallons of water daily and 80% of their drinking water comes from lakes, reservoirs, and rivers. Americans receive drinking water from approx. 50,000 community water systems and drinking water makes its way across this vast continental nation through a million mile of pipes.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1723

Almost 6 billion gallons of treated water are wasted and sometimes polluted by different microbes and algae. Therefore, the scope of the North America residential water treatment equipment market is huge indeed.

Non-microbiological contaminants pollute drinking water in Eastern Europe

In a few areas of Eastern Europe, chemical contaminants have played havoc with the quality of drinking water. Non-microbiological contaminants such as arsenic, lead, nitrogen, and fluoride affect the drinking water in some Eastern European countries. The population is quite worried about the health implications of dissolved lead in water and this is primarily attributed to plumbing pipes that are replaced infrequently.

Another factor is arsenic that is also called the human carcinogen. High arsenic concentrations are naturally found in Romania and southeast Hungary where chemical precipitation technology is now deployed to remove arsenic from the water.

However, it is difficult to achieve 100% purification which is why people opt for residential water treatment equipment. Russia dominates the Eastern Europe residential water treatment equipment market with a share of 50% in 2017 and is poised to gain a massive 193 BPS by the end of the forecast period.

Excessive pesticide use leads to poor water quality in Latin America

Increasing industrialization and rampant pesticide use has had a devastating impact on ground water reserves in Latin America. Major water bodies that supply drinking water to millions of people in the region have been contaminated with organic pollutants and heavy metals. A World Bank report stated that 70% of the water used in South America returns to the source without any treatment and 80% of the urban population live close to polluted water bodies. Needless to say, this is a major health concern.

A study in December 2013 showed that more than 90% of Uruguay’s rivers were contaminated. The National Committee of Water estimates that 70% of Mexico’s rivers are polluted and no tangible steps have been taken to prevent or reduce further contamination. Such sobering statistics make it an urgent priority to raise awareness of residential water treatment equipment devices in the region.

Governments unable to cope with population explosion in APEJ

In 2013, the United Nations assessed that the APEJ region accounted for roughly 60% of the global population. A UNICEF report said that the population growth rate is far outstripping the number of people gaining access to safe drinking water in this region. The 2011 Census of India figures show that 14% of households lack access to safe drinking water.

Hence, it is essential to raise awareness of residential water treatment devices. The introduction of non-electric low cost variants should play a major role in popularizing residential water treatment devices. These purifiers cost less than US$ 60 making them the perfect option for price-sensitive buyers. More than a billion people in APEJ do not have access to electricity, making these products vital in the residential water treatment equipment market.