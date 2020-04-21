Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Appraise to Reach US$ 1,002.0 Mn by 2027

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune or destructive joint disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack joint tissues, which leads to loosening joint ligaments. The deformity of joint ligaments caused by inflammation in the tissues that produces lubrication fluid for them. Such inflammation of joint lining or distortion causes pain, stiffness, swelling, warmth, and redness. Rheumatoid arthritis is most prevalent among women. RA can be diagnosed through two methods, namely blood tests/serology test or monitoring RA treatment efficiency tests. The serology tests include blood test such as erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) test, rheumatoid factor (RF), C-reactive protein (CRP) which helps to indicate the presence of inflammatory process in body, anti-CCP antibodies etc. Some imaging tests are also perform such as X-ray imaging tests.

Global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 514.0 Mn in 2016, and is anticipated to increase to US$ 1,002.0 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Incidence of RA are increasing among children in APAC and Europe. This increased incidence rate calls for adoption of minimally-invasive test methods to diagnose rheumatoid arthritis. Hence, there is high demand for RA test kits with minimally-invasive testing method in Europe and APAC region.

Serology tests to witness increased adoption by various end users during the forecast period

The serology tests segment in the product type category is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 690 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a valuation of around US$ 365 Mn in 2017. This segment is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 6.5% throughout the period of assessment. Serology tests are expected to largely contribute to the growth of the global market for rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests. The serology tests segment is expected to witness growing adoption by several end users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic laboratories in the coming years.

Anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-ccp) to largely contribute to the growth of serology tests

Serology tests segment is categorized into Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), Rheumatoid Factor (RF), Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (anti-CCP), Antinuclear Antibody (ANA), uric acid and other tests. Of these, the Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (anti-CCP) tests sub segment is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 235 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2025) from a value of about US$ 115 Mn in 2017, thus largely contributing to the growth of the serology tests segment. The Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (anti-CCP) tests sub segment is projected to grow at a high value CAGR of 7.5% throughout the period of assessment.

On the other hand, the Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) sub segment is projected to grow at a steady pace to reach a significant market valuation by 2025 end. This sub segment is the third largest in the serology tests category. Other tests segment is the lowest with respect to market valuation and growth rate.

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests to grow at a steady rate during the assessment period

Monitoring RA treatment efficiency tests segment is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 300 Mn by the end of the year of assessment and is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.8% throughout the period of assessment. This test type has been witnessing a relatively slow adoption as compared to serology tests.