Semi Flexible Cable Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Semi-Flex cables are a tried and proven alternative to traditional Semi-Rigid Coaxial Cables. These cables provide comparable electrical performance to semi-rigid cables, while simultaneously allowing simple formation for use within RF/Microwave systems, as well as, for making external connections to other equipment. The outer conductor is comprised of a tin filled copper wire braid, which enables easy forming and re-forming by hand without the need for bending tools. With a Copper/Poly Foil inner layer along with Semi-Rigid style dielectric and center conductor, the Semi-Flex cables provide enhanced shielding and performance that exceeds traditional conformable cables.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the semi flexible cable industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

Although sales of semi flexible cable brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market

The worldwide market for Semi Flexible Cable is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Semi Flexible Cable in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

