Shin Guards Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

A shin guard or shin pad is a piece of equipment worn on the front of a player’s shin to protect them from injury. These are commonly used in sports including association football (soccer), baseball, ice hockey, field hockey, lacrosse, rugby, cricket, and other sports. This is due to either being required by the rules/laws of the sport or worn voluntarily by the participants for protective measures.

Scope of the Report:

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Shin Guards market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Shin Guards in 2016.

Nowadays, there are many types of Shin Guards, including Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass, Polyurethane, Foam Rubber, etc. And Carbon Fiber is the main type for Shin Guards, and the Carbon Fiber reached a sales volume of approximately 6628 K Unit in 2016, with 32.64% of global sales revenue.

Shin Guards technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Shin Guards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Shin Guards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Ultimate Sports

Franklin Sports

Warrior Sports

Champion Sports

Bauer

DashSport

Vizari

Venum

RDX

Combat Sports

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carbon Fiber

Fiberglass

Polyurethane

Foam Rubber

Others (Plastic, Metal, etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Men’s

Women’s

Girl’s

Boy’s

Highlights of the Global Shin Guards report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Shin Guards market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Shin Guards product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Shin Guards, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Shin Guards in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Shin Guards competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Shin Guards breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Shin Guards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Shin Guards sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

