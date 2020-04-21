Smart Mining Market Top Growth Factors

Smart Mining Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $15,837 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the period 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market throughout the analysis period, registering the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Surface mining segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increased focus on safety & health, rapid adoption of IoT solutions, and rise in adoption of autonomous equipment have boosted the overall market growth. However, dearth of highly skilled and qualified labor, availability of poor infrastructure, and stringent government regulations regarding air, water, and environment are the key restraining factors of the market.

Equipment manufacturer and software & service providers upgrade their equipment to improve the health and safety of workers. Therefore, renowned companies, such as Hexagon AB, and Komatsu Limited among others offer safety & security solutions, remote management software solutions, and other security solutions to improve productivity and achieve operational excellence. In addition, market players have focused on manufacturing mining products that do not affect landscape and vegetation.

Surface mining segment accounted for about 63% of the overall market revenue in 2014, which was more than that of the underground mining segment. Increase number of fatal accidents during surface mining has resulted in higher adoption of smart mining technologies in the mining industry. Smart mining requires strong infrastructure development, which is difficult for mining companies to implement due to the complexities involved in installation of these resources at underground mining sites. However, growing adoption of smart mining technologies in underground mining applications is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Excavator segment generated the highest revenue in the automated equipment market in 2014, accounting for around 31% share of revenue. High adoption of GPS technology and collision avoidance systems in automated excavators have facilitated smoother mining activity and increase in overall productivity.

Hardware segment generated the highest revenue in the component market in 2014. It accounted for around 41% in 2014, owing to increase in demand of these components at digital mining sites. Remote management solution is projected to be the fastest growing segments in the software & solutions market registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2016 to 2022. In addition, support & maintenance segment is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2014 as support and maintenance are essential services at mining sites.

Moreover, intense competition and technological advancements in the Chinese market has led to significant adoption of automated equipment at mining sites. Implementation of Law of the Peoples Republic of China on Safety in Mines mandates the installation of ventilation system in underground shafts, gas controls, and dust control system, and fire-extinguishing systems to ensure safety during mining.

Automation in mining not only improves safety but also simplifies complex operations. Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have established remote operation centers in Western Australia to improve worker productivity and achieve effective mine operations. In addition, the country focuses on establishing broadband networks to collect, monitor, and process data for process optimization. The network enables efficient use of resources, and facilitate efficient water and electricity usage for maintaining environmental and economic sustainability.

Asia-Pacific region generated the highest revenue in the global market, accounting for over 31% share in 2014. China witnessed tremendous growth in terms of adopting innovative technologies in the mining sector, followed by Australia, Japan, and South Korea. China is projected to grow at rapid rate registering a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period, owing to technology adoption and maintain ecological balance. In 2014, North America and Europe collectively accounted for about half of the total revenue of the smart mining market. Increasing use of cost-effective equipment in LAMEA region would create lucrative opportunities for the market. This region is expected to witness a notable growth, registering a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Smart Mining Market Study:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 15.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Surface mining segment has witnessed significant growth in 2014, and is anticipated to dominate the overall market by 2022, registering a significant CAGR of 16.0%.

In 2014, hardware component segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 41% and would dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Remote management solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Support and maintenance (engineering services) is expected to generate the highest revenue in the service market during the analysis period.

ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Trimble Navigation Limited, Alastri, Caterpillar, Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Joy Global, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Hexagon AB are some of the prominent players operating in the market.

