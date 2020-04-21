Top considerations for selecting your kiosk machine and how to ensure successful deployment

Businesses, operators and local authorities across the UK are increasingly adopting self-service solutions to meet their business needs. Cammax, one of Britain’s leading manufacturers, develop hundreds of kiosk units every year that are deployed primarily across parking, public transport and local authority environment sectors and industries.

Owing to the range of new functionalities their machines now offer, which has been driven by demand from many sectors for more innovative solutions, the kiosk machines have grown to become the most sophisticated on the market.

As kiosk projects have proven, successful machine deployments help boost business growth, generate revenues, bringing down costs and simplify the customer experience.

But what should you be looking out for to ensure you find a kiosk machine suitable for the requirements of your organisation?

Freestanding, wall-mounted or desktop?

The first step in ensuring you find the right kiosk solution is deciding on which type of kiosk machine is the most appropriate for your business environment or setting. For example, in Council settings space may be limited so a wall-mounted option may be the best choice.

Conversely, if you’re a transport operator or local authority looking to modernise public transport in your region, freestanding outdoor kiosk machines, like the Cammax SMART ticket vending machine, would be a more appropriate choice.

For NHS environments, such as doctors’ surgeries or A&E departments, a desktop kiosk may be the best fit whereas car parks short on space may want an elegant wall mounted solution.

Selecting hardware and software

Although the look and style of the machine is an important consideration, end customers must pay detailed attention to what’s underneath the exterior of a kiosk machine. For an extended life cycle of the kiosk, precise attention should be paid to ensure that the machine is built with reliable components, good memory configuration and that it runs on the latest operating system.

In terms of software, the best machines should be able to be tailored to offer clear and intuitive features like completely configurable dynamic menu flows, automatic entitlement trip overs and features that can restrict products offered based on media type.

Selecting the right peripherals for your bespoke kiosk machine is also vital; for example, if you want to move towards a cashless payment solution, adding peripherals like a chip & pin device and/or a contactless card reader is essential.

Managing post deployment

Although some manufacturers offer little post-deployment support, leading providers normally offer extended service and maintenance support. This may include things like 5- or 7-day Service Level Agreements (SLAs) or the guarantee of an engineer visiting your location the very next day.

Where possible, ensure that all maintenance and support is carried out by fully qualified in- house engineers at your chosen manufacturer. Service providers that offer a complete end-to-end solution will make deployment and continual maintenance much easier and of course you should always ensure that your manufacturer is fully committed to ensuring the kiosks are correctly placed, installed on time on and with minimum disruption.

Securing kiosks

Running on outdated or vulnerable operating systems where security patches are not applied is one of the biggest threats to the security of your kiosk machine.

Application- based kiosk software can be much more secure than a browser- based solution. The application runs on its own virtual environment and can be monitored for permissions, memory access and crashes. Browser based solutions can become vulnerable to phishing attacks, URL spoofing, drive-by downloads, clickjacking, plug-In- and script-enabled attacks, “malvertising” and more.

In terms of physical security, to protect against vandalism Cammax offer vandal-proof screens and even anti-vandalism keyboards.

Shouldn’t I just purchase tablets?

Purchasing a tablet as an alternative to a kiosk machine provides a number of significant pitfalls. It is not practical for a tablet that is designed for single user usage to be put in an environment where hundreds of people interact with it on a daily basis.

Further, tablets can’t be mounted directly on a stand and this means it may require a protective case or enclosure that adds to the cost and changes the aesthetics. Tablets also tend to come with a very limited number of ports, if any at all, which limits the amount of peripheral devices you can incorporate.

With the right hardware configuration, scalable software platform and reliable security features, kiosk machines can offer significant operational efficiency and revenue for businesses.