Unit Sales of Aodd Pumps Market to Soar During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased End-use Adoption

AODD Pumps Market: Introduction

Air-Operated Double Diaphragm Pumps, also known as pneumatic diaphragm pumps, are a type of positive displacement pumps run by compressed air. AODD pumps are capable of transmitting fluids with high viscosity, abrasion, and corrosive properties as they are driven by air and have the ability to handle any form of fluid. Attributing to this, AODD pumps are used across a number of industries such as food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, paper & pulp, textile, construction, and mining. The pumps are also capable of transmitting slurries and fluids with solid particles. They are also submersible and explosion-proof, which further increases their range of applications. Given the diverse applications of AODD pumps across a number of water treatment, construction, energy and manufacturing industries, the AODD pumps market is expected to witness significant demand over the forecast period.

The global AODD pumps market is estimated to grow at a value CAGR of 4.4%, reaching a market value of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Growth in various end-use industries and growing applications are the two factors expected to drive AODD pumps market during the projected period.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27589

AODD Pumps Market Analysis by Application

By application, the water transfer segment is projected to lead the AODD pumps market in terms of CAGR growth. The chemical transfer segment is projected to follow the water transfer segment with approximately a 28.0% market value share by the end of 2018. It is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

AODD Pumps Market Analysis by End-Use Industry

On the basis of application, wastewater treatment and energy segments are expected to account for large shares in the AODD pumps market. Growing energy demand, coupled with growing focus on facilitating clean water services to the population, are the main factors driving the growth of these segments in the global AODD pumps market.

AODD Pumps Market Analysis by Region

On a regional level, China is projected to be a prominent country in the AODD pumps market, in terms of market share, while North America is estimated to occupy the largest market share in terms of value. The South Asia & Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate, owing to the growing demand for AODD pumps in India. The growing number of end-use industries in India is considered to be one of the major factors driving the demand for AODD pumps.

Growing Investments in Wastewater Treatment to Provide Major Growth Opportunities for AODD Pumps Market

The wastewater treatment sector is one of the main consumers of AODD pumps. Governments of developing countries such as China and India are focusing on urbanization and improving access to clean drinking water, which in turn is leading to a significant rise in the demand for AODD pumps.

The Chinese government secured urban wastewater infrastructure investments of around US$ 60 Bn in 2015

The Canadian government is targeting investments worth US$ 20 Billion to improve its local wastewater and water infrastructure

In the U.S., the government has increased focus on developing storm water, desalination and water re-use systems, which will create huge growth opportunities for the AODD pumps market

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27589

AODD Pumps Market Structure

The global AODD pumps market is largely fragmented, due to the high number of global multi-national companies as well as a large number of local manufacturers spread across various regions, especially China, India and Europe. The presence of numerous domestic as well as global market leaders in the AODD pumps market has led to a competitive environment for manufacturers. The established players are estimated to account for approximately 43%-47% of the AODD pumps market, while the rest of the players are estimated to account for approximately 53%-57% of the total market share. Few of the key global market leaders in the AODD pumps market are Graco, Inc., Dover Corporation, Yamada Corporation, Crane Co., Ingersoll Rand, Blagdon Pump, Xylem, Inc., SPX Flow and Flowserve, among others.