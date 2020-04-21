Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2024

Large-scale electric vehicle ordered charging can optimize power system operation, reduce peak loads, thus improving the operation safety and economy of power system. Compared with the traditional fuel vehicles, electric vehicles can greatly reduce primary energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Many countries have set objectives to expand the EV market in the coming decades, and each has taken a different approach to the policy enablers that they hope will help stimulate the market in the near term. Their motivations are similar: to improve air quality in vehicle-dense urban areas, to reduce transportation sector emissions of GHGs, and to achieve greater energy independence by reducing foreign oil imports.

Shortcomings in vehicle uptake have been feared by many to be the result of driver anxiety about vehicle range. Frequently, policy proposals to solve vehicle range issues call for networks of high capacity charging stations. In theory, giving drivers the ability to charge vehicles on-the-go could reduce range anxiety and mimic the refueling infrastructure to which drivers of gasoline-powered cars have become accustomed.

The costs of driver adaptation underlie the challenge of stimulating EV market growth. Within the technical constraints of today’s vehicles, there is no way to meet all drivers’ vehicle range requirements for all trips. Drivers may be willing to find alternate modes of transportation, such as public transit or car rentals, if they are sufficiently compensated for the inconvenience. The question is: what is the required compensation, and where in the economic equation can it be captured?

The worldwide market for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AC Propulsion

Corinex

Coritech

EnBW

Endesa

EnerDel

EV Grid

Hitachi

Next Energy

NRG Energy

PG&E

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unidirectional V2G

Bidirectional V2G

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Peak power sales

Spinning reserves

Base load power

Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)

Peak power to reduce demand charges

Reactive power

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Unidirectional V2G

1.2.2 Bidirectional V2G

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Peak power sales

1.3.2 Spinning reserves

1.3.3 Base load power

1.3.4 Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)

1.3.5 Peak power to reduce demand charges

1.3.6 Reactive power

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AC Propulsion

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AC Propulsion Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Corinex

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Corinex Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Coritech

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Coritech Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 EnBW

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 EnBW Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Endesa

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Endesa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 EnerDel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 EnerDel Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

