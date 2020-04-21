Waterstops Market Growth Set To Surge Significantly during 2017 – 2025

Waterstops are flexible seals installed in concrete structures to prevent the passage of fluids between joints of concrete structures. They are designed as a fluid tight diaphragm. They play an important role in waterproofing concrete structures, especially joints and the weakest areas which are prone to leakage of fluids. Concrete contracts and expands with temperature fluctuations. Waterstops are installed in order to cope up with the changes. Joints unless sealed are likely to allow fluids into the structure. Therefore, waterstops are installed in all concrete structures such as dams and water treatment plants during construction. The market for waterstops can be segmented based on type, material, application, and region.

In terms of type, the waterstops market can be classified into external, internal, and expansion joints. External waterstops are installed on the wet side of the structure to protect against ingress of mud or any other substance. External waterstops are also used as double tightness systems for nuclear plants and at ramps to motorway tunnels. They are usually recommended for open structures such as tunnel roofs. Internal waterstops are fitted at the center of the wall with a flexible center sponge to form a free space to allow movement in the concrete structure. Expansion joints keep the joints clean and prevent the entry of dirt and dust. Internal waterstops accounts for the major share of the waterstops market.

Based on material, the waterstops market can be segregated into PVC, HDPE, rubber, and others. PVC material waterstops are commonly used due to their elongation capabilities, high tensile strength, and high resistance to ozone, acids, alkalis, diesel oil, and other chemical liquids. HDPE material waterstops are similar to PVC material waterstops, but with stronger and harder structure and high abrasion ability. They can withstand low and high temperature fluctuations and also offer high resistance to acids, hydrocarbons, and oils. These are ideal for applications in hydrocarbon and fuel areas. Rubber material waterstops can withstand high water pressures, and are more flexible. In terms of material, PVC constitutes the prominent share of the waterstops market due to its wide usage in dams, canals, water reservoirs, bridges, and tunnel construction.

Based on application, the waterstops market can be divided into water reservoirs and canals, bridges and tunnels, storage tanks, wastewater treatment facilities, and others. Waterstops apply techniques during installation that force seals to implant into the concrete. The water reservoirs and canals segment constitutes major share of the waterstops market due to their large construction structure. However, the bridges and tunnels segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the waterstops market can be split into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Waterstops are widely used in North America. The region holds key share of the global waterstops market, followed by Europe. The waterstops market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the growth in infrastructure activities, manufacturing industry, and commercial buildings in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the waterstops market include Tata Rubber Corporation, Foshan Nanhai Fufujing Plastic & Hardware Co., Limited, Trelleborg Ridderkerk BV, JP Specialties, Inc., Emagineered Solutions Inc., Henry Company, CE Construction Solutions, Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd., and BoMetals, Inc.