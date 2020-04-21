White Cement Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global White Cement Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

White cement is a powdery material which hardens when mixed with water. It serves as binder for natural and artificially processed aggregates, such as sand and gravel, for production of mortar, plaster and concrete. White cement has essentially the same properties as grey cement, except for color. The whiteness of the cement depends on the raw materials and the manufacturing process. It is the metal oxides primarily iron and manganese that influence the whiteness and undertone of cement.

As a value-added product, white cement is increasingly popular in countries with advanced economies. It is widely used in the construction of innovative buildings and future landmarks. White cement is typically exported longer distances than grey cement, which means its production is not limited by domestic demand.

Currently, white cement market has a certain potential in USA, Europe, Mid-east and APAC. The demand of these areas is relatively stable. During these years, China’s white cement industry maintained a rapid growth.

At present, although the profit margins in the industry have a certain decline, but the market demand is still full, so the research group hold optimistic attitude about the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the White Cement market will register a -3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1550 million by 2024, from US$ 1940 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in White Cement business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of White Cement market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the White Cement value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

White Portland Cement

White Masonry Cement

White PLC Cement

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Exterior wall decoration

Component

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cementir Holding

JKCL

Cimsa

Cemex

Lafarge

Sotacib

Ras AI-Khaimah

Italcementi

Aditya Birla

Federal White Cement

Shargh White

Sastobe(Basel Cement)

Adana Cimento

Ghadir Investment

Boral

Cementos Portland Valderrivas

Bank Melli Iran Investment

Saudi White Cement

Holcim

SECIL

Kuwait Cement Company

Dycherhoff ï¼ˆBuzzi Unlcemï¼‰

Cementos TudelaVegufn

Royal Cement Co

CBR Heidelberg Cement

Union Corp

Fars and Khuestan Cement

Cement Australia

Siam Cement

Taiheiyo Cement

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global White Cement consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of White Cement market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global White Cement manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the White Cement with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of White Cement submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

