Wi-Fi Hotspot Market is Projected to Reach $5,198 Million, Globally, by 2023: Allied Market Research

The global Wi-Fi hotspot market was valued at $1,766 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $5,198 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2017 to 2023. The services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In 2016, North America generated the highest revenue, owing to technologically developed infrastructure and high adoption of wireless technology. The Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi hotspot market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as majority of the region possess uncaptured market potential for the growth of the global Wi-Fi hotspot industry.

Among components wireless hotspot gateways generated largest share of revenue in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. However, the mobile hotspot devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017-2023. Among software, centralized hotspot management segment accounted for 39% of the total component segment, while cloud-based hotspot management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

The report features a competitive scenario of the global Wi-Fi hotspot industry and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players profiled in the study are Aptilo Networks AB, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., iPass, Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Ericsson. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations, to augment the growth of the Wi-Fi hotspot market.

The Wi-Fi hotspot market is in its growth phase, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. Companies are investing on R&D activities and novel features in products to expand their market presence. Further, growth in internet users among the emerging economies, increase in use of smart devices and mobile devices, adoption of carrier Wi-Fi by network operators for data traffic offload, and rise in usage of mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices is expected to drive the growth in the global Wi-Fi hotspot market.

