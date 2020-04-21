Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database.

Xylo-oligosaccharides, also named as XOS, is a type of functional polymer sugar composed of 2-7 xylose molecules bonded with beta (1-4) glycosidic bonds. XOS product specifications in the market: including: 95% XOS powder, 70% XOS powder, 35% XOS powder, 20% XOS powder, 70% XOS syrup.

Scope of the Report:

Compared with other functional oligosaccharides, such as fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS) and galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS), the consumption of XOS in China increased quite slowly in recent years, due to its small serving size in downstream products and its low popularity among the Chinese public. Although FOS is currently the main functional oligosaccharide consumed in developed countries, its efficacy is not as good as that of XOS. Besides, the public’s health consciousness in developed countries, such as the US, are higher than in China, which hints that products with health care function will be more popular in these countries.

It can be forecasted that the demand for XOS in developed countries will have a rapid growth in future for the feature of XOS is better than other functional sugar. Although Xylooligosaccharides brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 94 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Longlive

Kangwei

HFsugar

Henan Shengtai

YIBIN YATAI

HBTX

YuHua

ShunTian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

XOS-95P

XOS-70P

XOS-70L

XOS-35P

XOS-20P

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medicine and Health Products

Food and Drinks

Feed

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Xylooligosaccharides (XOS ), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) in 2017 and 2018.

), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

