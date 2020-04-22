Arak Market Driven by Changing Lifestyles, Increasing Disposable Incomes & Emerging Hospitality Industry

Transparency Market Research (TMR) offers a 10-year forecast for the global arak market between 2016 and 2024. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on the expected future growth of the global arak market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global arak market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on global arak market.

A section of the report discusses various factors that is driving the market. Revenue from sales of natural ingredients is forecasted to increase substantially in countries such as India, Lebanon, Israel, Syria and Palestine over the forecast period. While demand for natural ingredients is on the rise, consumption of arak is also expected to increase in Asia Pacific and MEA region.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18968

The report offers data regarding market share of the global arak market and the market is segmented on the basis of source type into obeidi or merwah grapes and anise seeds. The market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channels, which includes supermarket, liquor shops, travel retail and bar or pub. The report also highlights various trends in the global arak market. A section of the report highlights region-wise trends in the global arak market. It also provides a market outlook for 2016–2024, and sets the forecast within the context of the segment by source type, and distribution channel. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the global arak market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing markets in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of key players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, recent developments, key brands and products offered. Key players in the global arak market covered in the report include Abi Raad Group Sarl, Kawar Arak, Haddad Distilleries, Eagle Distilleries Co, Lebanese Arak Corporation, Château Ksara, Domaine des Tourelles, and Lebanese Fine Wines Ltd.