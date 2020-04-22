Australia New Zealand Surgical Respirator Masks Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 167.7 Mn By 2021

Australia and New Zealand Market Study on Surgical and Respirator Masks: Australia to Witness Highest Growth by 2021”, the According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “”, the surgical and respiratory mask market in Australia and New Zealand is expected to reach US$137.8 Mn by the end of 2015 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2015 to 2021, to reach US$167.7 Mn by 2021.

Surgical and respiratory masks can be defined as medical devices that are used to cover mouth, nose and chin, in order to protect the healthcare professionals and patients against droplets, including large respiratory particles. Surgical and respiratory masks are mainly used in hospitals and day surgery centres by physicians, independent dental surgeons, veterinary surgeons and life science professionals.

Presently, the surgical and respiratory mask market in Australia and New Zealand is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising health and hygiene concerns, and product innovation. However, factors such as logistics and distribution channel formulation saturated the market with unmet consumer needs, limited product availability, and competition between large multinational and local players are expected to restrain the growth of the market. The surgical and respiratory mask market in Australia and New Zealand is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3 % from 2015 to 2021, to reach US$ 167.7 Mn by 2021.

The Australia surgical and respirator mask market is expected to dominate the entire market in Australia and New Zealand by the end of 2015. The market is expected to be valued atUS$ 106.2 Mn by the end of 2015. The surgical and respirator mask market in New Zealand is expected to be valued at US$ 31.6 Man by the end of 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Key players in the surgical and respiratory mask market in Australia and New Zealand include 3M Company, Smith & Nephew Plc., MölnlyckeHealthcare Inc., Medline Industries, Halyard Healthcare Inc. and Ansell Healthcare LLC.

The surgical and respiratory mask market in Australia and New Zealand is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Surgical masks Basic surgical masks Anti-fog foam surgical masks Fluid/splash resistant surgical masks Standard fluid resistant surgical masks Face-shield fluid resistant surgical masks

Respiratory masks Standard respirator masks Particulate respirator masks Cone shaped respirator masks Flat-folded respirator masks



By Nature:

Surgical masks Disposable surgical masks Reusable surgical masks



Respiratory masks Disposable respirator masks Reusable respirator masks



By End Use:

Hospitals (acute)

Day surgery centers

General physicians

Independent dental surgeons

Veterinary surgeons

Life science professionals

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Acute care centers

Clinics

Drug stores

Online sales

By Country: