Bubble Tea Market Size, Trends, Statistics, Production Growth Margin, Worth, Revenue, Industry 2018-2025

This report studies the global market size of Bubble Tea in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bubble Tea Market in these regions.

In 2017, the global Bubble Tea market size was 5370 million US$ and is forecast to 11000 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bubble Tea market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bubble Tea market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bubble tea Market (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea Market recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.

According to applications, Bubble Tea Market is spilt into Kids (10 years), Teenagers (25 years) and Adults. In 2017, Bubble Tea Market for Teenagers occupied more than 44.66% of total amount in 2017.

According to types, Bubble Tea Market is split into Original Flavored Bubble Tea, Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea and Other Flavors, most manufacturers in the report can supply all product. Original Flavored is the largest market with the share of 44.14% in 2017.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Bubble Tea Market include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Bubble Tea Market include

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

Quickly

CoCo Fresh

VIVI BUBBLE TEA

Bubble Tea Market Size Split by Type

Original Flavored Bubble Tea

Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

Other Flavors

Market Size Split by Application

Kids (10 years)

Teenagers (25 years)

Adults

The study objectives of this Bubble Tea Market report are:

To study and analyze the global Bubble Tea market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bubble Tea market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bubble Tea Industry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bubble Tea Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Bubble Tea Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bubble Tea Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Cups). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bubble Tea market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the Bubble Tea market have been identified through secondary research, and their Bubble Tea market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

