Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Insights and Forecast 2018-2023
Description
Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market is the area of business intelligence (BI) involved with monitoring and managing an organization’s performance, according to key performance indicators (KPIs) such as revenue, return on investment (ROI), overhead, and operational costs. CPM is also known as business performance management (BPM) or enterprise performance management (EPM).
According to this study, over the next five years the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Adaptive Insights, IBM, Anaplan Prophix Software, Host Analytics, Tagetik Software, SAP, BOARD International, Oracle, BlackLine Vena Solutions, Jedox, Pentana Performance (Ideagen), OneStream Software, MAGIQ Software, insightsoftware, Unit4 Prevero, Solver, Longview, Kepion Solution, ProForecast
This study considers the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.
Cloud-based
On Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report:
Market Introduction
Research Objectives
Market Research Methodology
Chapter Two: Executive Summary on Global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market:
Market Overview
EMBEDDED SOFTWARE Market Segment by Application
Chapter Three: Global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market by Players:
Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2018
Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Sale Price by Players
Competition Landscape Analysis
Chapter Four: Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market by Regions:
Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software by Regions
Global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Value by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas:
Americas Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application
Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
Chapter Six: APAC:
APAC Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application
Chapter Seven: Europe:
Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type
Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:
Middle East & Africa Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type
Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries
Chapter Nine: Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:
Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Market Drivers and Impact
Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software Industry Challenges and Impact
Market Trends
………
