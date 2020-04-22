Decorative Lighting Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Acuity Brands, Generation Brands, General Electric Company, Maxim Lighting, Signify Holding and Forecast to 2025

Global Decorative Lighting Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Decorative Lighting Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 133 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Decorative lighting can provide general illumination for an entire room, focus on a small area for task or hobby lighting, or be used to accent other lighting and provide additional ambiance. Most decorative lighting can be either hardwired or plugged into an outlet and some can run on battery or solar power.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Decorative Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Smart lighting systems is increasing in residential places as they offer control over lighting products. Smart lighting systems also integrate the concept of the Internet of Things (IoT), as it helps the customers control the lighting products through the apps installed on their mobile devices.

One driver in the market is growing demand for energy-efficient decorative lighting products. globally, customers seek lighting products that utilize less energy, are long-lasting, and incur low electricity bills. Therefore, growing awareness of energy-efficient lighting products through government initiatives and distinct activities encourage the importance of energy conservation.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3462119-global-decorative-lighting-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

The worldwide market for Decorative Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Acuity Brands

Generation Brands

General Electric Company

Maxim Lighting

Signify Holding

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ceiling Lighting

Wall Lighting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3462119-global-decorative-lighting-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Decorative Lighting Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ceiling Lighting

1.2.2 Wall Lighting

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Acuity Brands

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Decorative Lighting Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Acuity Brands Decorative Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Generation Brands

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Decorative Lighting Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Generation Brands Decorative Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 General Electric Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Decorative Lighting Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 General Electric Company Decorative Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Maxim Lighting

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Decorative Lighting Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Maxim Lighting Decorative Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Signify Holding

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Decorative Lighting Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Signify Holding Decorative Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.