Diamond Wire Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Diamond Wire Market: Overview

A diamond wire comprises micron-sized particles such as diamond beads or grains adhered to a solid core wire. These diamond beads or grains have different shapes and sizes such as cylindrical beads and conical beads, depending on their numerous applications. A diamond wire is used as an abrasive cutting tool for several hard-material-cutting applications including slicing, bricking, cropping, squaring, and cutting. Diamond wires are used in the stone & marble industry for cutting purposes, pier/tower/bridge demolition, and heavy construction. Diamond wires are also used in cropping, wafering, and lapping/grinding processes in electronics applications. Usage of diamond wire as a cutting tool offers improved cutting efficiency, increased reliability, and reduction in waste.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50742

Diamond Wire Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global diamond wire market is primarily driven by increase in the demand for these wires in various construction and electronics applications. Diamond-wired cutting tools have high cutting efficiency than the traditional cutting slurry saws. They can provide highly consistent cuts over the period of time. Usage of diamond wires in cutting tools is an eco-friendly process, generating minimum residual waste. Transition from the traditional wire cutting process toward diamond wire cutting process is anticipated to drive the diamond wire market during the forecast period. Furthermore, utilization of diamond-wired cutting tools reduces the time required for silicon wafer manufacturing, resulting in the reduction of cost per wafer. Increase in the production of silicon wafers led by the rising demand for photovoltaic and semiconductor applications is projected to boost the adoption of diamond wires in the next few years. Advancements in the technology for cutting of diamond wires are projected to increase productivity and overall efficiency of diamond wires during the forecast period, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global diamond wire market.

For More Industrial Insights Get Customized Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=50742

Diamond Wire Market: Key Players

Eminent players operating in the global diamond wire market are Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., CO.FI.PLAST SRL, Dellas SpA., Diamond WireTec GmbH & Co.KG, ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD., Logomatic GmbH, Meyer Burger Technology AG, NORITAKE CO., LIMITED, Pulitor, and Solga Diamant.