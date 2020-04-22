eDiscovery Industry By Key Player (A-Dec, Hu-Friedy, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher , Midmark) By Component (Software, services) and Development (on-premises, cloud)- Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025
Global eDiscovery Industry to reach USD 23.29 billion by 2025.
Global eDiscovery Industry valued approximately USD 9.10 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Decreasing the operational budget of legal departments and increasing number of litigations are expected to drive the Industry across all regions. The need to adhere to regulatory policies and laws worldwide, and increase in the usage and penetration of mobile devices are other factors expected to drive the growth of the Industry. The rise in demand for predictive coding and increase in the usage of social media are expected to offer great opportunities for eDiscovery vendors.
The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
eDiscovery Industry Segmentation
By Component:
- Software
o Processing
o Review
o Analyses
o Identification
o Preservation
o Collection
o Production
o presentation
- services
By Deployment type
- on-premises
- cloud
By Organization size
- small & medium size enterprises
- large enterprises
By Vertical
- government & public sector
- legal
- energy & utilities
- manufacturing
By Region
North America
- USA
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
