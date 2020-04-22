Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Antifouling Paints and Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antifouling Paints and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Akzo Nobel
BASF
Nippon Paint Marine Coatings
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams Company
Jotun
Hempel
Chugoku Marine Paints
Boero Yachtcoatings
Kop-Coat Marine Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Copper-based
Self-Polishing Copolymer
Hybrid
Others
Segment by Application
Shipping Vessels
Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms
Fishing Boats
Yachts & Other Boats
Inland Waterways Transport
Mooring Lines
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antifouling Paints and Coatings
1.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Copper-based
1.2.3 Self-Polishing Copolymer
1.2.4 Hybrid
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Shipping Vessels
1.3.3 Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms
1.3.4 Fishing Boats
1.3.5 Yachts & Other Boats
1.3.6 Inland Waterways Transport
1.3.7 Mooring Lines
1.4 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Size
1.5.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production
3.4.1 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production
3.5.1 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antifouling Paints and Coatings Business
7.1 Akzo Nobel
7.1.1 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 BASF
7.2.1 BASF Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 BASF Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings
7.3.1 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 PPG Industries
7.4.1 PPG Industries Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 PPG Industries Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Sherwin-Williams Company
7.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Company Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Jotun
7.6.1 Jotun Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Jotun Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Hempel
7.7.1 Hempel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Hempel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Chugoku Marine Paints
7.8.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Boero Yachtcoatings
7.9.1 Boero Yachtcoatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Boero Yachtcoatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Kop-Coat Marine Group
7.10.1 Kop-Coat Marine Group Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Kop-Coat Marine Group Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Antifouling Paints and Coatings
8.4 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Distributors List
9.3 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Forecast
11.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
