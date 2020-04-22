Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Antifouling Paints and Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antifouling Paints and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun

Hempel

Chugoku Marine Paints

Boero Yachtcoatings

Kop-Coat Marine Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Copper-based

Self-Polishing Copolymer

Hybrid

Others

Segment by Application

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

Fishing Boats

Yachts & Other Boats

Inland Waterways Transport

Mooring Lines

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antifouling Paints and Coatings

1.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Copper-based

1.2.3 Self-Polishing Copolymer

1.2.4 Hybrid

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shipping Vessels

1.3.3 Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

1.3.4 Fishing Boats

1.3.5 Yachts & Other Boats

1.3.6 Inland Waterways Transport

1.3.7 Mooring Lines

1.4 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antifouling Paints and Coatings Business

7.1 Akzo Nobel

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

7.3.1 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PPG Industries

7.4.1 PPG Industries Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PPG Industries Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sherwin-Williams Company

7.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Company Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Jotun

7.6.1 Jotun Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Jotun Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hempel

7.7.1 Hempel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hempel Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Chugoku Marine Paints

7.8.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Boero Yachtcoatings

7.9.1 Boero Yachtcoatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Boero Yachtcoatings Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kop-Coat Marine Group

7.10.1 Kop-Coat Marine Group Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kop-Coat Marine Group Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Antifouling Paints and Coatings

8.4 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Antifouling Paints and Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Forecast

11.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

