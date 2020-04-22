Global Battery Packaging Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Battery Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Battery Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Battery Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nefab

United Parcel Service

DHL

Zarges

Heitkamp & Thumann Group

Fedex

Rogers Corporation

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Umicore

ALLCell Technologies

Texim Europe

Manika Moulds

Veolia Environnement

Targray

Tesla, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Amara Raja Batteries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Segment by Application

Automobile

Industrial

Utinity

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Battery Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Battery Packaging

1.2 Battery Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Battery Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery

1.2.3 Lead-acid Battery

1.3 Battery Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Battery Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Utinity

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Battery Packaging Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Battery Packaging Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Battery Packaging Market Size

1.5.1 Global Battery Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Battery Packaging Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Battery Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Battery Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Battery Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Battery Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Battery Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Battery Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Battery Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Battery Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Battery Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Battery Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Battery Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Battery Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Battery Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Battery Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe Battery Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Battery Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Battery Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Battery Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Battery Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Battery Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Battery Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Battery Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Battery Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Battery Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Battery Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Battery Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Battery Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Battery Packaging Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Battery Packaging Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Battery Packaging Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Battery Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Battery Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Battery Packaging Business

7.1 Nefab

7.1.1 Nefab Battery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Battery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nefab Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 United Parcel Service

7.2.1 United Parcel Service Battery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Battery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 United Parcel Service Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DHL

7.3.1 DHL Battery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Battery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DHL Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Zarges

7.4.1 Zarges Battery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Battery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Zarges Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Heitkamp & Thumann Group

7.5.1 Heitkamp & Thumann Group Battery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Battery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Heitkamp & Thumann Group Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fedex

7.6.1 Fedex Battery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Battery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fedex Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Rogers Corporation

7.7.1 Rogers Corporation Battery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Battery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Rogers Corporation Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DS Smith

7.8.1 DS Smith Battery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Battery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 DS Smith Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Smurfit Kappa

7.9.1 Smurfit Kappa Battery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Battery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Smurfit Kappa Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Umicore

7.10.1 Umicore Battery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Battery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Umicore Battery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 ALLCell Technologies

7.12 Texim Europe

7.13 Manika Moulds

7.14 Veolia Environnement

7.15 Targray

7.16 Tesla, Inc.

7.17 Johnson Controls

7.18 Amara Raja Batteries

8 Battery Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Battery Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Battery Packaging

8.4 Battery Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Battery Packaging Distributors List

9.3 Battery Packaging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Battery Packaging Market Forecast

11.1 Global Battery Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Battery Packaging Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Battery Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Battery Packaging Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Battery Packaging Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Battery Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Battery Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Battery Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Battery Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Battery Packaging Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Battery Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Battery Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Battery Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Battery Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Battery Packaging Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Battery Packaging Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

