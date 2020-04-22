GLOBAL BIO-ETHANOL MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2024

Bio-ethanol is an alcohol made by fermentation, mostly from carbohydrates produced in sugar or starch crops such as corn, sugarcane, or sweet sorghum. Cellulosic biomass, derived from non-food sources, such as trees and grasses, is also being developed as a feedstock for ethanol production.

As a basis raw material, Bio-ethanol is mainly added in gasoline, in order to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. Downstream consumers are very single, so the manufacturer’s bargaining space is very limited

The product is in transition, the Chinese market is still very unstable, and its’ price depends on the policy; while some of his shortcomings also make consumers do not like to use the gasoline added bio-ethanol. On the other hand, it also prevented the promotion of this product.

The study group felt that the industry faced considerable uncertainty, the regulations at the national and local government levels were inadequate and that caution was needed to enter the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bio-ethanol market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bio-ethanol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

