Global Market for Buckwheat to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2027

Buckwheat is a fruit seed used as cover crop and is associated to rhubarb and sorrel. Buckwheat is a source of manganese, copper, magnesium, dietary fiber, phosphorus etc. Buckwheat also contains flavonoids such as rutin and quercitin which play important role in health promoting actions. Buckwheat is highly valued for its vitamin content such as vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin B12, vitamin B6, niacin, thiamin etc. Buckwheat is rich in protein containing all eight essential amino acids including lysine. Buckwheat does not contain gluten and is a substitute for wheat, oats, rye and barley in healthy foods. Buckwheat is a healthy food which have health benefits such as reducing cholesterol, lowers risk of blood pressure, lowers risk of diabetes, helps prevent gallstones, protects against heart disease, prevent cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women, prevent breast cancer, asthma etc. Buckwheat has several nutraceuticals which helps in preventing blood clots, lowers production of histamine which intern improve airborne allergies and food intolerances.

Market Segmentation:

Buckwheat market is segmented on the basis of applications in food industry, beverage industry, cosmetics industry, textile industry and others. In food industry, the buckbean is used to make varieties of food products such as buckwheat noodles, buckwheat honey, buckwheat flour, and others which is used along with other food products for stuffing, prepare buckwheat groats, soba noodles etc. Buckwheat is also used in beverage industry in preparing whisky, beer, spirits etc.

Buckwheat market is segmented on the basis of its forms as unhulled, raw and roasted. Buckwheat is harvested for a longer time till groats turn’s into dark brown color, then they are removed from the hull and grounded into flour. In raw buckwheat, the seed is removed in raw format and grounded. For roasted buckwheat, it is roasted first and then grounded to make flour.

The buckwheat market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket and online shops etc. Buckwheat is gaining demand in consumers due to its health benefit applications. Online stores are looking forward for sale of buckwheat as a result of high demand of buckwheat in consumers.

Buckwheat market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Buckwheat market has been segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region and Japan. Buckwheat is mainly obtained in Northern Europe and Asia. Production of buckwheat is increasing in Russia and Poland as it plays an important role in their traditional cuisines. Countries such as the U.S., Canada and France are famous for their buckwheat crepes.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Increasing the demand for buckwheat from various industries is increasing which is driving the buckwheat market. Increasing health awareness in consumers is leading them towards organic and natural products having health benefits, buckwheat as a natural products is gaining interest in health conscious consumers. Cosmetic industries and food industries are growing globally and leaning towards natural and organic products which is one of the driver for buckwheat market. Buckwheat is a gluten-free product, which makes it a popular food in health conscious consumers such as bodybuilders, fitness trainers, corporate working professionals etc.

Buckwheat Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Buckwheat market include Homestead Organics, Birkett Mills, Galinta IR Partneriai, Wels Ltd., Krishna India, Ningxia Newfield Foods Co. Ltd., Ladoga LLC, UA Global Inc., Sichuan Huantai Industrial Co., Ltd., Jinan Jinnuoankang Biotech Co., Ltd. are among these.