GLOBAL PRINTED LABELS 2019 MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
A printed label is a piece of paper, plastic film, cloth, metal, or other material affixed to a container or product, on which is written or printed information or symbols about the product or item. Information printed directly on a container or article can also be considered labeling.
Asia is the largest regional producer of labels and its share will grow between 2013 and 2018 to more than 41% of the world’s value by 2019.
Global Printed Labels market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Printed Labels.
This report researches the worldwide Printed Labels market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Printed Labels breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Printed Labels capacity, production, value, price and market share of Printed Labels in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Avery Dennison
Coveris
CCL Industries
Adestor
UPM Raflatac
Schades
Constantia Flexibles
Lintec Corporation
Fuji Seal International
PMC Label Materials
Thai KK
Printed Labels Breakdown Data by Type
Wet Glued Labels
Pressure Sensitive
Shrink Sleeves
Stretch Sleeves
Pre-Gummed
In-Mould Labels
Others
Printed Labels Breakdown Data by Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Retailers and Supermarkets
Logistics
Industrial
Printed Labels Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Printed Labels Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
Global Printed Labels Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Printed Labels Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Printed Labels Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Wet Glued Labels
1.4.3 Pressure Sensitive
1.4.4 Shrink Sleeves
1.4.5 Stretch Sleeves
1.4.6 Pre-Gummed
1.4.7 In-Mould Labels
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Printed Labels Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food & Beverages
1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.5.4 Personal Care
1.5.5 Retailers and Supermarkets
1.5.6 Logistics
1.5.7 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Avery Dennison
8.1.1 Avery Dennison Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Printed Labels
8.1.4 Printed Labels Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Coveris
8.2.1 Coveris Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Printed Labels
8.2.4 Printed Labels Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 CCL Industries
8.3.1 CCL Industries Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Printed Labels
8.3.4 Printed Labels Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Adestor
8.4.1 Adestor Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Printed Labels
8.4.4 Printed Labels Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 UPM Raflatac
8.5.1 UPM Raflatac Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Printed Labels
8.5.4 Printed Labels Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Schades
8.6.1 Schades Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Printed Labels
8.6.4 Printed Labels Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Constantia Flexibles
8.7.1 Constantia Flexibles Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Printed Labels
8.7.4 Printed Labels Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Lintec Corporation
8.8.1 Lintec Corporation Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Printed Labels
8.8.4 Printed Labels Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Fuji Seal International
8.9.1 Fuji Seal International Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Printed Labels
8.9.4 Printed Labels Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 PMC Label Materials
8.10.1 PMC Label Materials Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Printed Labels
8.10.4 Printed Labels Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Thai KK
Continued…..
