GLOBAL PRINTED LABELS 2019 MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

A printed label is a piece of paper, plastic film, cloth, metal, or other material affixed to a container or product, on which is written or printed information or symbols about the product or item. Information printed directly on a container or article can also be considered labeling.

Asia is the largest regional producer of labels and its share will grow between 2013 and 2018 to more than 41% of the world’s value by 2019.

Global Printed Labels market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Printed Labels.

This report researches the worldwide Printed Labels market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Printed Labels breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Printed Labels capacity, production, value, price and market share of Printed Labels in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Avery Dennison

Coveris

CCL Industries

Adestor

UPM Raflatac

Schades

Constantia Flexibles

Lintec Corporation

Fuji Seal International

PMC Label Materials

Thai KK

Printed Labels Breakdown Data by Type

Wet Glued Labels

Pressure Sensitive

Shrink Sleeves

Stretch Sleeves

Pre-Gummed

In-Mould Labels

Others

Printed Labels Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics

Industrial

Printed Labels Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Printed Labels Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

