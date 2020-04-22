Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Coatings Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

Reliance Industries

BASF

ExxonMobil

Total

INEOS

PetroChina Company

Qatar Petrochemical

SABIC

Braskem

Sinopec

Borealis

LyondellBasell Industries

DuPont

Bayer Material Science

Fulton Pacific

Washington Penn Plastic Company

Nippon Paints

KCC Paints

Nooro Paints and Coating

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Internal

External

Segment by Application

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Furniture

Consumer Goods

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings

1.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Internal

1.2.3 External

1.3 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Furniture

1.3.7 Consumer Goods

1.4 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Business

7.1 Japan Polypropylene Corporation

7.1.1 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Reliance Industries

7.2.1 Reliance Industries Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Reliance Industries Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ExxonMobil

7.4.1 ExxonMobil Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ExxonMobil Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Total

7.5.1 Total Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Total Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 INEOS

7.6.1 INEOS Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 INEOS Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PetroChina Company

7.7.1 PetroChina Company Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PetroChina Company Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Qatar Petrochemical

7.8.1 Qatar Petrochemical Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Qatar Petrochemical Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SABIC

7.9.1 SABIC Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SABIC Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Braskem

7.10.1 Braskem Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Braskem Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sinopec

7.12 Borealis

7.13 LyondellBasell Industries

7.14 DuPont

7.15 Bayer Material Science

7.16 Fulton Pacific

7.17 Washington Penn Plastic Company

7.18 Nippon Paints

7.19 KCC Paints

7.20 Nooro Paints and Coating

7.21 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

8 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings

8.4 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market Forecast

11.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

