Global Taste Modulators Industry to reach USD 2221 million by 2025

Global Taste Modulators Industry valued approximately USD 904.3 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.49% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Taste modulators Industry are increased consumer demand for reduced-calorie products while retaining the original taste of sugar and the growing awareness among consumers about the ill-effects of excessive salt intake.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industries for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major Industry players in Taste Modulators Industry DSM, Kerry, Ingredion, Givaudan, Firmenich, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Sensient Technologies, The Flavor Factory, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance, Flavorchem Corporation, Senomyx. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Taste Modulators Industry Segmentation

By Type

Sweet modulators

Salt modulators

Fat modulators

By Application

Confectionery products

Bakery products

Dairy products

Snacks & savory products

Meat products

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

