Global Telecommunication Industry to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2025
Global Telecommunication Industry valued approximately USD 17.01 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.45% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Telecommunication industry are including, the advanced technology, intense Industry competition, and high investments in new telecommunication technologies such as wireless communication and satellite. Some of the other factors behind the growth of the Industry worldwide include: affordability of services, innovative services such as e-agriculture and e-education, and demand for high speed internet. On the other hand, the high cost of value added services may restrict the growth of the Industry. In addition to this, maintaining security will also pose a challenge.
Request for Free [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-116572
The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Major Industry players in Telecommunication Industry Intelsat SA, iridium communications Inc., T-mobile USA Inc., NIT DOCOMO Inc., Bhutan mobile Ltd., hawaiien telecom, Softbank telecom Corp., US cellular, new cell Inc., DBA cellcom. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Telecommunication Industry Segmentation
By Application
- Cellular
- Pagers
- Others
Enquiry About [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-116572
By Region
North America
- USA
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Click on the link to Buy [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-116572