Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Industry To Reach USD 12140.2 Million By 2025
Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Industry valued approximately USD 7309 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.79% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Textile digital printing machine Industry are usage of digital textile printing, development in fashion trends, the rise in demand for technical textile, and growth in technological advancements and Various technological advancements in the hybrid and digital textile printing machines are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the textile printing machine Industry.
The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Major Industry players involved in Textile Digital Industry are Konica Minolta, Atexco, Kornit, Mutoh and Mimaki. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Textile Digital Printing Machine Industry Segmentation
By Type:
- Sublimation inkjet printing
- Direct to fabric printing
- Direct to garments printing
By Application:
- Proofing print
- Small volume production
- Design teaching
By Region
North America
- USA
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
