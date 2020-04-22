Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Industry To Reach USD 12140.2 Million By 2025

Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Industry valued approximately USD 7309 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.79% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Textile digital printing machine Industry are usage of digital textile printing, development in fashion trends, the rise in demand for technical textile, and growth in technological advancements and Various technological advancements in the hybrid and digital textile printing machines are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the textile printing machine Industry.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major Industry players involved in Textile Digital Industry are Konica Minolta, Atexco, Kornit, Mutoh and Mimaki. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Textile Digital Printing Machine Industry Segmentation

By Type:

Sublimation inkjet printing

Direct to fabric printing

Direct to garments printing

By Application:

Proofing print

Small volume production

Design teaching

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

