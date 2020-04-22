Global Underground Mining Equipment Industry By Key Player (atlas copco AB, Boart longyear Ltd., Caterpillar Inc.) By Product (Crushing Equipment, Drills & breakers, Mineral processing machinery, Surface equipment) and By Application (Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal mining) – Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

Global Underground Mining Equipment Industry to reach USD 128.7 billion by 2025.

Global Underground mining equipment Industry valued approximately USD 73.03 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.49% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Underground mining equipment Industry are Rapid adoption of automation technology has resulted in increased usage of smart mining solutions. Growing exploration capabilities and falling costs of robotics technology are allowing companies to replace conventional mining methods.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major Industry players in Undergound Mining Equipment Industry are atlas copco AB, Boart longyear Ltd., caterpillar Inc., china coal technology & engineering group corp., FLSmidth &co. A/S, Joy global Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Metso corporation, Outotec oyj, Sandvik AB. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Underground Mining Equipment Industry Segmentation

By Product

Crushing equipment

Drills & breakers

Mineral processing machinery

Surface equipment

By Application

Metal mining

Mineral mining

Coal mining

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

