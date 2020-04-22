Global Vascular Patches Industry By Key Player (Lemaitre Vascular, Baxter International, Maquet, B. Braun) By Material(Biologic Vascular Patches, Synthetic Vascular Patches) and By Application (Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms, Vascular Bypass Surgery, Other Applications) – Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025
Global Vascular Patches Industry to reach USD 700.7 million by 2025.
Global Vascular Patches Industry valued approximately USD 303.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.73% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Growth in the vascular patches Industry is mainly driving the rapidly growing geriatric population with the subsequent increase in the prevalence of vascular diseases, which in turn is increasing the number of vascular surgeries being performed, with the increasing adoption of biological patches. The emerging Industrys are expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for many players in the Industry.
The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Major Industry players involved in Vascular Patch Industry are Lemaitre Vascular, Baxter International, Maquet (Subsidiary of Getinge Ab), B. Braun, W. L. Gore & Associates, Admedus, Cryolife, C. R. Bard, Edwards Lifesciences, Labcor, Terumo Corporation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Vascular Patches Industry Segmentation
By Material
Biologic Vascular Patches
Synthetic Vascular Patches
By Application
Carotid Endarterectomy
Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
Vascular Bypass Surgery
Other Applications
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region
North America
- USA
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
