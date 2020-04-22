Global Wooden Decking Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Wooden Decking market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wooden Decking volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wooden Decking market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Humboldt Redwood Company

West Fraser Timber

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Mendocino Redwood Company

Universal Forest Products

Weyerhaeuser Company

Cox Industries

Setra Group

Metsä Group

James Latham

Vetedy Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Treated Wood

Redwood

Cedar

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Wooden Decking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wooden Decking

1.2 Wooden Decking Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wooden Decking Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pressure Treated Wood

1.2.3 Redwood

1.2.4 Cedar

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Wooden Decking Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wooden Decking Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.4 Global Wooden Decking Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wooden Decking Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Wooden Decking Market Size

1.5.1 Global Wooden Decking Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Wooden Decking Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Wooden Decking Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wooden Decking Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Wooden Decking Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Wooden Decking Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Wooden Decking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wooden Decking Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wooden Decking Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wooden Decking Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Wooden Decking Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Wooden Decking Production

3.4.1 North America Wooden Decking Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Wooden Decking Production

3.5.1 Europe Wooden Decking Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Wooden Decking Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Wooden Decking Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Wooden Decking Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Wooden Decking Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Wooden Decking Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wooden Decking Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Wooden Decking Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Wooden Decking Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Wooden Decking Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Wooden Decking Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wooden Decking Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Wooden Decking Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Wooden Decking Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Wooden Decking Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Wooden Decking Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Wooden Decking Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wooden Decking Business

7.1 Humboldt Redwood Company

7.1.1 Humboldt Redwood Company Wooden Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wooden Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Humboldt Redwood Company Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 West Fraser Timber

7.2.1 West Fraser Timber Wooden Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wooden Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 West Fraser Timber Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 UPM-Kymmene Corporation

7.3.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Wooden Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wooden Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mendocino Redwood Company

7.4.1 Mendocino Redwood Company Wooden Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wooden Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mendocino Redwood Company Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Universal Forest Products

7.5.1 Universal Forest Products Wooden Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wooden Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Universal Forest Products Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Weyerhaeuser Company

7.6.1 Weyerhaeuser Company Wooden Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wooden Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Cox Industries

7.7.1 Cox Industries Wooden Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wooden Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Cox Industries Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Setra Group

7.8.1 Setra Group Wooden Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wooden Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Setra Group Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Metsä Group

7.9.1 Metsä Group Wooden Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wooden Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Metsä Group Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 James Latham

7.10.1 James Latham Wooden Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Wooden Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 James Latham Wooden Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Vetedy Group

8 Wooden Decking Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wooden Decking Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wooden Decking

8.4 Wooden Decking Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Wooden Decking Distributors List

9.3 Wooden Decking Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Wooden Decking Market Forecast

11.1 Global Wooden Decking Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Wooden Decking Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Wooden Decking Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Wooden Decking Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Wooden Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Wooden Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Wooden Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Wooden Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Wooden Decking Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Wooden Decking Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Wooden Decking Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Wooden Decking Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Wooden Decking Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Wooden Decking Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Wooden Decking Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

