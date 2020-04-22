Hotel Furniture Market Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trends, Growth, New Designs and Forecast by 2025

Hotel furniture is a series of moveable object, such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, tables and sofas) and sleeping (e.g., beds), used in hotel room and public area. Hotel furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture’s functional role, it can serve a symbolic or hotel theme. It is usual made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood.

The technical barriers of hotel Furniture are relatively low, and the hotel Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the United Stated; the key companies in hotel furniture market include Ashley Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Rooms To Go, Global Group, Foliot Furniture, Mattress Firm, Williams-Sonoma, and others.

In the past few years, the raw material prices were relatively stable, and expected that the hotel furniture raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of hotel furniture. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in hotel furniture market will become more intense.

The global Hotel Furniture market is valued at 3960 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Type

Wooden Furniture

Leather & Fabric Furniture

Metal Furniture

