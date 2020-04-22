Instant Adhesives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Instant Adhesives Market: Introduction

Instant adhesives are curing adhesives which are available in a wide range of viscosities and are known for fast and reliable bond with instant high performance bonding of numerous materials such as rubber, metals, wood, plastic, and polystyrene. Instant adhesives instantly bond, even when used in less quantity. Instant adhesives are extensively used in chemical machinery and equipment, the automotive industry, musical instruments, precision equipment, and domestic operations.

Instant Adhesives Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on curing process, the instant adhesives market can be bifurcated into conventional and light-cured. The light-cured instant adhesives segment is projected to expand during the forecast period. Properties such as high yield and eco-friendly nature have helped light-cured instant adhesives gain significant market share. In terms of chemistry, the instant adhesives market can be segmented into cyanoacrylate and epoxy-based. The epoxy-based segment accounted for a considerable share of the market. Its share is projected to increase during the forecast period. Demand for epoxy-based instant adhesives is increasing due to their high cohesive strength, toughness, and good heat and environmental resistance. Based on application, instant adhesives market can be divided into industrial, woodworking, transportation, consumer, medical, and electronics. The medical segment dominates the instant adhesives market. Cyanoacrylate instant adhesives are extensively used in external tissue bonding applications during medical emergencies.

Instant Adhesives Market: Key Players

The key players in global instant adhesives market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Huntsman International LLC., 3M, Bostik, TOAGOSEI CO., LTD., Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Franklin International, and Pidilite Industries Ltd.