Key Insights of Future Prospects of Pasteurized Eggs Market During 2017-2027

Pasteurized Eggs are eggs that are pasteurized to reduce the risk of food poisoning from uncooked or less cooked foods. Pasteurized eggs are obtained by holding them at 140F for 75 minutes. Pasteurization is a high heat used to destroy bacteria to protect the food products such as milk, cheese, juices etc. Not all eggs are pasteurized, only liquid eggs are pasteurized. Pasteurized eggs are suitable for preparing egg recipes which are not properly cooked and in daily cooking products too. Pasteurized eggs reduce the food borne diseases caused due to Salmonella bacteria by killing these bacteria. Posturizing eggs also kills avian flu virus which can affect human or animal health. Pasteurized egg shells are also available and they are patented by National Pasteurized Eggs Inc. for sale. Pasteurized eggs are available at grocery shops and are suggested to store in refrigeration to retain the quality. These pasteurized eggs are food-grade wax coated to maintain their freshness.

