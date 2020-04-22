L-Tyrosine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global L-Tyrosine Market: Overview

L-Tyrosine is an amino acid found in oats, wheat germ, dairy products, pork, and poultry. It is used by the human body to make proteins. L-Tyrosine is a building block for thyroid hormones, melanin, and neurotransmitters in the body. Tyrosine can be obtained through dietary proteins in dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, nuts, beans, oats, and wheat. It is a nonessential amino acid with a polar side group. The name of the amino acid is derived from the Greek word ‘tyrosine,’ which means cheese. Tyrosine is most commonly used in protein supplements to treat an inherited disorder called phenylketonuria (PKU). Changing lifestyle, working middle-class population, and growing health care industry across the world are likely to drive the global L-Tyrosine market during the forecast period. However, side-effects pertaining to high usage of L-tyrosine can hamper the market.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52539

Global L-Tyrosine Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global L-Tyrosine market can be segmented into capsules, tablets, liquids, and powders. L-Tyrosine is extracted from proteins and extensively processed and purified by using a semi-synthetic process. Generally, two methods are employed to produce L-Tyrosine. The first method is extraction of the amino acid from protein hydrolysates by using chemical synthesis. The second method involves enzymatic synthesis from phenolics, ammonia, and pyruvate. The capsules segment holds a prominent share of the global L-Tyrosine market, owing to the increasing demand for proteins from the medical sector.

In terms of end-use industry, the L-Tyrosine market has been segmented into pharmaceutical, feed, food, and others. L-Tyrosine is widely used in various healthcare segments such as in cognitive and thyroid. In the body, phenylalanine is converted into tyrosine. Tyrosine is a precursor in the production of catecholamine neurotransmitters including L-dopa, dopamine, epinephrine, and norepinephrine. These neurotransmitters are responsible for supporting emotional well-being and mental function. L-Tyrosine plays a key role in promoting healthy neurotransmitter function. L-Tyrosine and its derivatives are also used in pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and food additives. Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is likely to drive the L-Tyrosine market during the forecast period.

For More Industrial Insights Get Customized Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=52539

Global L-Tyrosine Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global L-Tyrosine market are Zenith Nutrition, Ajinomoto North America, Inc., Evonik Industries, Hubei Bafeng Pharmaceutical, Jirong Pharm, Toronto Research Chemicals, and Tianjin Tianan Pharmaceuticals.