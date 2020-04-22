Liquid Filter Bags Market – Know the Top Manufacturers and Suppliers over the World

Liquid Filter Bags Market: An Overview

Liquid filter bags are used to filter solid substances from a liquid. Liquid filter bags are an alternative solution to filter cartridges. Manufacturers offer liquid filter bags that cater to various applications in different end-use industries such as paints & coatings, ink, food & beverages, building & construction, chemical, and automotive industries. Liquid filter bags are designed to install various liquid filtration systems to filter out solid contaminants.

Manufacturers of liquid filter bags offer a variety of liquid filter bags with varying micron ratings to eliminate unfiltered liquid bypass. Graded pore structure and greater depth improve the filtration performance. These filter bags are manufactured from carefully selected media such as monofilament, multifilament, and needle-felt, as per the requirements and specifications of the end-use industry. Liquid filter bags are an effective solution for filtering solid particulates from a liquid in bulk amount. Manufacturers offer liquid filter bags of various materials such as polypropylene, polyester, nylon, and fabric.

Liquid Filter Bags Market: Segmentation

The global liquid filter bags market has been categorized on the basis of product type, material type, and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global liquid filter bags market has been segmented as:

Mesh Liquid Filter Bags

Monofilament Liquid Filter Bags

Multifilament Liquid Filter Bags

On the basis of material type, the global liquid filter bags market has been segmented as:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Nylon

Fabric Woven Non-woven



On the basis of end use, the global liquid filter bags market has been segmented as:

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverages

Ink Industry

Chemicals

Automotive

Petroleum & Lubricants

Homecare & Other Industries

Liquid Filter Bags Market: Dynamics

The global market for liquid filter bags is expected to grow during the forecast period. Liquid filter bags are used in a wide range of end-use industries such as paints & coatings, food & beverages, chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, and automotive. The key consumers of liquid filter bags are beverage & dairy industries, paints & coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The beverage & dairy industry uses liquid filter bags for filtering out solid particulates from liquids to ensure that the products are free from contamination. Liquid filter bags are used in the pharmaceutical industry for a variety of applications such as for recovery of expensive active drugs or ingredients, filtration of gelatins, catalyst recovery, and carbon filtration. Manufacturing of paints & coatings is complicated.

The coating industry produces high-viscosity fluids, which include resins, pigments, solvents, and additives among others to provide desired specifications for the finished product. These high-viscous fluids require filtration to withstand high pressure. The classification of pigments and removal of grit from solvents include the use of liquid filter bags. The replacement of a liquid filter bag is simple as the liquid flows from inside of the liquid filter bag to the outside. The filtered contamination is held inside the bag and can be lifted to be disposed of. Also, these bags are cost-effective and easy-to-install. These factors are anticipated to create ample opportunities for the growth of the global liquid filter bags market during the forecast period.

Liquid Filter Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the market for liquid filter bags is divided into seven key regions- North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The growing manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and food & beverage industries have influenced the economic development of countries such as China and India. These countries are investing in manufacturing, process industry, power generation, and pharmaceuticals industry for their economic growth, which is likely to drive the growth of the liquid filter bags market in the Asia Pacific.

Liquid Filter Bags Market: Some of the Key Players

The key players operating in the liquid filter bags market are Industrial Filter Manufacturing Limited, Emirates Industrial Filters Ltd., CLARCOR Inc., GAF Filter Systems, Wolf Filtration Limited, Eaton Corporation, Lydall Inc., Filter Specialists, Inc., and FILPRO Corporation. Many more local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global liquid filter bags market during the forecast period.

