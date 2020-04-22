Macro and Microeconomic Factors Continue to Impact Inline Quality Control Sensors Market During 2018 – 2028

Inline quality control sensors: Introduction & Significance

Rules and regulations in the packaging industry are subject to changes. Increasingly stringent standards to ensure quality of products and their safety are being implemented. Manufacturers of both end products as well as packaging formats must meet various standards in order to sustain in the market. Conventionally, there are several different types of inline quality control methods that are being currently used. These include check weighers, sensors as well as machine vision systems. Of these, packaging line quality control sensors have been witnessing steady growth since the past few years as these have become more sophisticated and can now detect various parameters in a product. Inline quality control sensors are used for various purposes, such as keeping packaged products in sync, detecting mission packages and removing waste products from the conveyor belt.

Supply-side analysis

The key manufacturers of various inline quality control sensors were identified and their revenues were recorded from various databases and their annual reports. Segmental revenue was then calculated to determine the percentage of revenue share that is generated from the sales of inline quality control sensors. Various focused group discussions were conducted, supported by interviews with marketing heads of inline quality control sensor manufacturers, independent consultants and distributors among others, to validate the data.

Demand-side analysis

The overall market size for sensors used in automation was determined and the penetration of inline variants for the packaging industry was estimated. Bottom-up analysis was then used to validate the numbers. To estimate the numbers, the demand for inline quality control sensors was mapped for all the key manufacturers and their production facilities.

Inline quality control sensors market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Inline quality control sensors market are –

Tier 1 companies (Those with revenue generated from selling inline quality control sensors > US$ 8 Mn): LMI Technologies Inc.,Sick AG,Banner Engineering Corp.,Nix Sensor Ltd.,Arck Sensor

Tier 2 companies (Those with revenue generated from selling inline quality control sensors lying in the range of US$ 5 Mn – US$ 8 Mn): Shinkoh-electronics Co., Ltd.,Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH & Co. KG,ROPTEC GmbH,Stemmer Imaging Ltd.,Baumer Group

Tier 3 companies (Those with revenue generated from selling inline quality control sensors < US$ 5 Mn): Contrinex AG,Abiz Technology Co., Ltd.,Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. KG,FocalSpec Oy,Keyence Corporation,Rockwell Automation, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

