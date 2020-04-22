Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Global Dental Imaging Market

Dental imaging is a process of creation of a high quality images for the diagnosis of dental problems. Dental imaging technologies help dentists to diagnose dental diseases by providing actual and visual images of the dental problems such as hidden dental structure, cavities, bone loss, and oral malignant melanoma. Radiography is a valuable imaging modality and diagnostic tool that helps in clinical examination of dental problems. Radiographs are developed with image sensor technologies such as Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), panoramic, cephalometric, and intra-oral dental imaging. Dental cone beam computed tomography is a special type of X-ray machine, which is used instead of regular dental or facial X-rays. Technological advancements in dental imaging technologies and growing elderly population are some of the major factors driving the growth of the dental imaging market. Some of the major digital dental imaging techniques include intra-oral radiography, panoramic radiography, cephalometric radiography, tomography, intra-oral photography, extra-oral photography, and surgical microscopy.

To know key findings Request Sample Report @: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4447

The global dental imaging market is categorized based on technologies, methods, applications, and end users. Based on technologies, the report covers X-ray, dental cone beam computed tomography, intraoral cameras, and dental optical imaging. The X-ray segment is further sub-segmented into digital X-ray and analog X-ray. Based on methods, the market is classified into extraoral imaging and intraoral imaging. Based on applications, the market covers diagnostic applications, therapeutic applications, cosmetic applications, and forensic applications. Based on end users, the market covers dental clinics, dental academic and research institutes, forensic laboratories, and dental laboratories.

North America holds the largest market for dental imaging, followed by Europe. This is due to the technological advancements in dental imaging, increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rise in health care expenditure, and improved health care infrastructure in the region. The dental imaging market in Asia is also expected to experience a high growth in the next few years. This is due to the rising awareness among the people about various dental problems and their treatment, increasing disposable income, and developing health care infrastructure in the region. In addition, growing demographics and economies in the developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to lead to a rise in the dental imaging market in Asia.

Technological advancements in dental imaging methodologies, rising demand for imaging modalities in oral disease treatments, increasing prevalence of dental diseases, growing elderly population, increasing need for efficiency and effectiveness in medical procedures, and rise in research activities in the imaging technologies field are some of the major drivers for the global dental imaging market. Moreover, cosmetic dentistry is gaining importance in the dental imaging market. In addition, increasing adoption of medical imaging technologies in dentistry and rising awareness about innovative applications of dental imaging technologies are supporting the growth of the market. However, high cost of digital dental radiography systems, lack of dental laboratory technicians, and non-reimbursement for dental care inhibit the growth of the dental imaging market.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4447

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and rapid product launches are some of the latest trends observed in the global dental imaging market. Some of the major companies operating in the global dental imaging market are Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentsply International Inc., LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Midmark Corporation, Vatech Co., Ltd., and FLOW Dental Corporation.