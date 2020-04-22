Menstrual Cups Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2025
Latest Research Report on “Menstrual Cups Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis
The global Menstrual Cups market is valued at 38 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 48 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.
This report studies the global Menstrual Cups market status and forecast, categorizes the global Menstrual Cups market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Menstrual Cups Market is type of feminine hygiene product which is usually made of medical grade silicone, shaped like a bell and is flexible. It is worn inside the vagina during menstruation to catch menstrual fluid (blood), and can be worn during the day and overnight. Full Menstrual Cups Market are removed from the vagina, emptied into the toilet or sink, washed and re-inserted (washing hands with soap before doing so is crucial).
At the end of the monthly period, the cup can be sterilized, usually by boiling in water. Unlike tampons and pads, the cup collects menstrual fluid rather than absorbing it.
Manufacturers have different recommendations for when to replace the cups, but in general they can be reused for five years or so. Disposable Menstrual Cups are also available – these work in the same way as a regular Menstrual Cups except they are disposed of after every use or (for some brands) after every cycle.
Get Sample for Menstrual Cups Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/167235
In the last several years, global market of Menstrual Cups developed rapidly, with a revenue average growth rate of 3.2%. In 2017, global revenue of Menstrual Cups is nearly 37.7 M USD; the actual production is about 3250 K Units.
Menstrual Cups is widely sales on Supermarkets, Drugstore, Online Shop. The most proportion of Menstrual Cups is used through Supermarket, and the consumption proportion is about 49% in 2017.
North America is the largest supplier of Menstrual Cups, with a production market share 48.7%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 45% in 2017.
Brief about Menstrual Cups Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/2018-global-menstrual-cups-market-research-report-with-industry-forecast-2025-and-outlook
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Diva
Lunette
The Keeper
Femmycycle
Mooncup (UK)
MeLuna
Anigan
Yuuki
IrisCup
Soft Cup
FemmeCup
SckoonCup
LadyCup
MiaLuna
Monzcare
LifeCup
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Silicon
Natural Gum Rubber (Latex)
Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Supermarkets
Drugstore
Online Shop
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Menstrual Cups sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Menstrual Cups manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Menstrual Cups are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Menstrual Cups Manufacturers
Menstrual Cups Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Menstrual Cups Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Place Purchase order for Menstrual Cups Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/167235
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Menstrual Cups Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Menstrual Cups Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Menstrual Cups Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Menstrual Cups Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: Global Menstrual Cups Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Menstrual Cups Market Analysis by Application
Chapter Seven: Global Menstrual Cups Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
Chapter Eight: Menstrual Cups Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9.1 Menstrual Cups Industrial Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Menstrual Cups Major Manufacturers in 2017
9.4 Downstream Buyers
Chapter Ten: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
10.1 Marketing Channel
10.2 Market Positioning
10.3 Distributors/Traders List
Chapter Eleven: Market Effect Factors Analysis
11.1 Technology Progress/Risk
11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
Chapter Twelve: Global Menstrual Cups Market Forecast (2018-2025)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
About Us:
http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson,
100 Church street, 8th floor,
Manhattan, New york, 10007
Phone No: +1 (646) 434-7969
Email: [email protected]