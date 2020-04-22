Menstrual Cups Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2025

Latest Research Report on “Menstrual Cups Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

The global Menstrual Cups market is valued at 38 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 48 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Menstrual Cups market status and forecast, categorizes the global Menstrual Cups market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Menstrual Cups Market is type of feminine hygiene product which is usually made of medical grade silicone, shaped like a bell and is flexible. It is worn inside the vagina during menstruation to catch menstrual fluid (blood), and can be worn during the day and overnight. Full Menstrual Cups Market are removed from the vagina, emptied into the toilet or sink, washed and re-inserted (washing hands with soap before doing so is crucial).

At the end of the monthly period, the cup can be sterilized, usually by boiling in water. Unlike tampons and pads, the cup collects menstrual fluid rather than absorbing it.

Manufacturers have different recommendations for when to replace the cups, but in general they can be reused for five years or so. Disposable Menstrual Cups are also available – these work in the same way as a regular Menstrual Cups except they are disposed of after every use or (for some brands) after every cycle.

In the last several years, global market of Menstrual Cups developed rapidly, with a revenue average growth rate of 3.2%. In 2017, global revenue of Menstrual Cups is nearly 37.7 M USD; the actual production is about 3250 K Units.

Menstrual Cups is widely sales on Supermarkets, Drugstore, Online Shop. The most proportion of Menstrual Cups is used through Supermarket, and the consumption proportion is about 49% in 2017.

North America is the largest supplier of Menstrual Cups, with a production market share 48.7%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 45% in 2017.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Diva

Lunette

The Keeper

Femmycycle

Mooncup (UK)

MeLuna

Anigan

Yuuki

IrisCup

Soft Cup

FemmeCup

SckoonCup

LadyCup

MiaLuna

Monzcare

LifeCup

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Silicon

Natural Gum Rubber (Latex)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Supermarkets

Drugstore

Online Shop

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Menstrual Cups sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Menstrual Cups manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Menstrual Cups are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Menstrual Cups Manufacturers

Menstrual Cups Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Menstrual Cups Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

