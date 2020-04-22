Neurovascular Guidewires Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Neurovascular guidewire is a medical device used to carry stents, catheters and balloons to cure intracranial blood vessel diseases such as cerebral arteriovenous malformations and aneurysms. These guidewires are placed inside catheters for optimal visibility and navigability. The precise, safe, minimally invasive and durable nature of this neurovascular guidewire technology has made its use more promising. With the advantage of less trauma, lower costs and faster recovery time, neurovascular guidewire technology has replaced the high risk open brain surgery procedures. This technology has paved the way for new pioneering treatment possibilities. It can be used for vascular intervention or endosurgical application for reaching to the access point of surgery. Moreover, the risk of recurrent intracranial bleeding is slightly higher for a short time after the first bleed so instead of using conventional invasive treatment, neurovascular guidewires usage is soothing for the patient.

Design and material are the considerations of the manufacturers for differentiation in the market. Either stainless steel or nitinol are used for the construction of neurovascular guidewires. Various range of models and configurations and models of different manufacturers are available nowadays.

Neurovascular Guidewires Market: Drivers & Restraints

Neurovascular Guidewires market growth is likely to proliferate in the future with the advancement in medical field technology and demand of less invasive procedures. Moreover, there are various factors which drives its market including its high precision, quality, durability, deliverable capability, coating, tip control, push ability, high lubricous surface and various R&D activities in this area. Increase in the number of patients with hemorrhagic stroke and risk of death contribute to the market growth. Lack of reimbursement policies, poor healthcare facilities and skilled neurologists in some regions are some of the restraining factors for the market of neurovascular guidewires to grow.

Segmentation by Overall length

175 cm

180 cm

195 cm

200 cm

205 cm

300 cm

Segmentation by Core Wire Material

Stainless Steel

Nitinol (Nickel- Titanium Alloy)

Segmentation by Application

Diagnosis

Treatment

Segmentation by End Users

Hospitals

Emergency Care Centers

Specialized Clinics and others

Neurovascular Guidewires Market: Overview

Neurological disorders are an important cause of mortality and constitute 12% of total death globally according to a WHO report on neurological disorder. There is increased detection of patients with neurological disorders such as cerebral arteriovenous malformations and aneurysms because of the frequent use of advanced imaging technologies. According to Brain Aneurysm Foundation there has been almost 500,000 deaths, there are almost 500,000 deaths worldwide every year caused by brain aneurysms. By being less expensive and more promising nature than open brain surgery, there has been an increase in the neurovascular guidewires market. More complex procedures are now being performed so the number of neurovascular guidewires used per procedure has increased, driving unit sales up.

Neurovascular Guidewires Market: Region-wise Outlook

High fatality rate of stroke increases the demand of new innovations in this sector like the use of neurovascular guidewires in treatment. Advance healthcare system in North America, hub of many medical devices manufacturing companies and good reimbursement scenarios make it most prominent marketplace. Japan is also expected as the rising market because of being a developed country, availability of good healthcare facilities and increasing number of geriatric population. Eastern Europe have more prevalence of Neurovascular disease than Western Europe thus can be projected as a rising marketplace for use of Neurovascular guidewires. Developing countries experience more burden of deaths due to stroke because of non-availability of resources. Thus, can be a marketplace for neurovascular guidewires in future with increasing government initiatives towards healthcare sector these days.

Neurovascular Guidewires Market: Key Players

Some of the key players for Neurovascular Guidewires Market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo International Systems, Medtronic plc., Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd, Integer Holding Corporation, Creganna Medical and others.