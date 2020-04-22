New Research Report on Superoxide Dismutase Market, 2017-2025

Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) is an enzyme that repairs cells and reduces the damage done to them by superoxide, the most common free radical in the body. Superoxide Dismutase is found in both the dermis and the epidermis, and is key to the production of healthy fibroblasts (skin-building cells). Studies have shown that Superoxide Dismutase acts as both an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in the body, neutralizing the free radicals that can lead to wrinkles and precancerous cell changes. Researchers are currently studying the potential of superoxide dismutase as an anti-aging treatment, since it is now known that SOD levels drop while free radical levels increase as we age.

Superoxide Dismutase helps the body use zinc, copper, and manganese and is found in barley grass, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, wheatgrass, and most green plants. The body needs plenty of vitamin C and copper to make this natural antioxidant, so be sure to get enough of these substances in your diet as well.

Superoxide Dismutase market is segmented on the basis of the end use which includes retail and industrial. The retail segment is further sub-segmented as distribution channel which includes online stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialized drug stores, and convenience stores.

SOD is one of the body’s primary internal anti-oxidant defenses, and plays a critical role in reducing the oxidative stress implicated in atherosclerosis and other life-threatening diseases. Studies have shown that SOD can play a critical role in reducing internal inflammation and lessening pain associated with conditions such as arthritis. When delicate SOD molecules are coupled with a protective protein derived from wheat and other plants, they can be delivered intact to the intestines and absorbed into the bloodstream, thus effectively enhancing the body’s own primary defense system. Although SOD’s benefits go beyond the mere neutralization of superoxide anions, the threat of exposure to superoxide should not be underestimated. Superoxide anions are strongly implicated in the development of numerous degenerative diseases, including atherosclerosis, stroke, heart attack, chronic and acute inflammatory conditions, and various other age-related disorders.

Some of the major key who are driving the Superoxide Dismutase market globally are Douglas Laboratories, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Pure Encapsulations, NIOD, NutraMarks, Inc, and the like.