Plasma Cutting Machine Market – Investors, CEOs, traders and suppliers forecast 2017-2025

Global Plasma Cutting Machine Market: Snapshot

A plasma cutting machine mainly makes use of an electrically conductive gas to transfer energy from a power supply to any other conductive material, thus resulting in a cleaner and faster cutting process than any other oxyfuel.

The cutting system mainly works by formation of a plasma arc when a gas such as nitrogen, oxygen, argon, or even air is made to go through small nozzle inside a torch. An electric arc is formed from the external power supply used to generate enough energy, which is then introduced to a high pressure gas flow. This flow is what we commonly call the plasma jet. This jet reaches temperatures off about 40,000 degrees Fahrenheit. After reaching up to such a high temperature, the flow can easily penetrate through most materials, by blowing away the molten material.

As such cutting operations provide a lot of ease when carried out with the help of plasma technology, these processes are widely used all over the world, thus constituting a distinct plasma cutting machine market. Plasma cutting systems comprise three major portions, viz. the power supply, the arc starting console, and the plasma torch.

The power supply converts a single or three phase AC line voltage into a smooth and constant DC voltage that may differ from machine to machine. This voltage is mainly needed for keeping the plasma arc steady throughout the cutting process. The arc starting console produces AC voltage that can form a spark inside the plasma torch to create the plasma arc. And the plasma torch mainly provides proper alignment and cooling of the consumables. Major consumable parts needed for plasma arc generation are the swirl ring, electrode, and the nozzle. In some machines, a shielding cap may also be used to enhance quality of cutting processes. All the parts may be held together by inner and outer retaining caps too.

Global Plasma Cutting Machine Market: Overview

Over the past few years, the global market for plasma cutting machine has been witnessing a commendable rise. Industry experts anticipate that this market will continue to experience a phase of positive growth in the near future, thanks to the increasing trend of automation.

This research study on the global plasma cutting machine presents a detailed and unbiased assessment of this market on the basis of its previous and current performance. Researchers have also examined the most prominent trends and the growth prospects of this market in order to predict its future status in this market study.

Global Plasma Cutting Machine Market: Key Trends

The current trend in the global automated plasma cutting machine is automated plasma cutting machines, which are highly efficient in increasing the productivity and profit of most businesses. Another key trend in this market is the incorporation of biochemistry with plasma cutting. Both the trends are likely to support the growth of this market, substantially, in the years to come.

Global Plasma Cutting Machine Market: Market Potential

The uptake of plasma cutting machines has gained significant traction in the recent times, thanks to their consistency in delivering across a wide array of operating temperatures and with clean cuts and negligible dross. However, the complex operability of plasma cutting machines may emerge as a challenge in the near future, inhibiting its uptake. The dearth of skilled professionals, high cost incurred in maintenance, and limited application scope are also expected to act as deterrents for the growth of this market over the forthcoming years.

Nevertheless, the market is anticipated to gain substantially from the geographical expansions of established market participants over the next few years. The frequent introduction of new and innovative products is also predicted to boost the growth of this market in the near future.

Global Plasma Cutting Machine Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are considered as the key regional markets for plasma cutting machines. Asia Pacific, among all, has been dominating the global market, thanks to the increasing investments by a number of leading players, looking to cash on the untapped opportunities this region holds. The continual rise in various end-use sectors, such as automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial machinery, and electrical equipment, in Asia Pacific is likely to support this regional market in the forthcoming years.

Global Plasma Cutting Machine Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for plasma cutting machine demonstrates a moderately fragmented market with a large number of participants. ESAB, Hypertherm, Komatsu, Messer Cutting Systems, and NISSAN TANAKA are the leading players in this market. Some of the other prominent players in this market are Koike Aronson, AJAN ELEKTRONIK, Voortman Steel Machinery, Würth, ERMAKSAN, C&G Systems, HACO, SICK, MultiCam, Kjellberg Finsterwalde, Hornet Cutting Systems, Farley Laserlab, Kerf Developments, System Engineers Cutting & Welding Pvt. Ltd., JMTUSA, Miller Electric Mfg, The Lincoln Electric Co., Esprit Automation, SPIRO International, and Automated Cutting Machinery.

