Polyamide-imide (PAI) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Polyamide-imide (PAI) Market: Overview

Polyamide-imides (PAIs) are thermoplastic or thermosetting polymers that are amorphous in nature. These polymers possess excellent chemical resistance and thermal and mechanical properties. PAIs are able to provide optimum performance under severe chemical and thermal environments. They also possess resistance to a majority of chemicals. The performance of these properties are still functional under stressful conditions, with polymers exhibiting little to no chemical degradation, wear, and creep. These characteristics make them a primary choice in applications that require low friction, very high stiffness, and mechanical strength. Owing to their superior performance characteristics, PAIs are also used in applications requiring resistance to corrosion, wear and tear, and high temperatures.

The most common methods employed for commercial production of PAIs are the acid chloride route and the isocyanate route. PAIs are synthesized in N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) from trimellic acid-anhydride (TMA) and isocyanates. PAIs exhibit a blend of characteristics of both polyamides and polyimides such as excellent high heat capability, high chemical resistance, melt process-ability, and high strength. They are not affected by almost any of the aromatic and aliphatic hydrocarbons as well as fluorinated and chlorinated solvents.

Polyamide-imide (PAI) Market: Drivers & Restraints

PAIs are available in different grades that are used in different applications. Some of the polyamide-imides (PAIs) grades are also able to resist concentrated acids (30%) including sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, and phosphoric acid. However, their integrity can be affected by hydrofluoric acid and strong bases such as sodium hydroxide.

Melt process-ability of polyamide-imides (PAIs) enables their availability in a wide range of forms. PAIs are available in forms ranging from compression- or injection-molded ingots and parts to fibers, films, coatings, and adhesives. They are widely employed as wire coatings in the manufacture of magnet wires. They can also be used as substitutes for metal and other high-performance materials and, in some instances, for structural applications.

Polyamide-imide (PAI) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the polyamide-imides (PAIs) market include Solvay SA, Aetna Plastics, Quadrant group (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation), Ensinger Special Polymers Inc., Innotek Technology (China) Ltd., KERMEL, and Fujifilm Corporation.