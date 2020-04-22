Premixed Grout Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Premixed Grout Market: Overview

A grout can be defined as a material used to fill the joints between tiles. It is a mortar or paste used for filling crevices, especially the gaps between floor or wall tiles. It is a hard material that can lock the tiles together and form a monolithic floor or wall covering. It is also used to enhance decorative appeal of a wall or tile. This is achieved by varying the width of the joints between the tiles by using colored and textured grouting materials.

Premixed Grout Market: Trends & Developments

Types of grouts include single-component, cement-based, epoxy, and premixed. Cement-based grouts are commonly employed, as these are based on Portland cement. Epoxy grouts are designed to be used in harsh environments such as high temperature or cold climatesSingle-component grouts are the latest technology in grouts.

Premix grouts are based on polymer latex. These take longer time to cure than that of cement-based grouts; however, premixed grouts have more advantages than other types of grouts. For example, these offer better stain resistance, high durability, broad color selection, mold and mildew resistance.

Premix grouts are primarily ready-to-use products and do not require to be mixed with water. These have been developed recently and consist of a mixture of urethane and/or acrylic polymer, water, and fine fillers. These are designed for installers, contractors, and do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts who can save time and effort with its use. The cans or bottles of premix grouts can be resealed and used for later jobs.

Premixed Grout Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growth in the construction repairs industries is a primary driver of the premixed grout market. Premixed grouts are used primarily for repairs of interiors and exteriors of residential, commercial, and industrial facilities. Therefore, the construction industry is anticipated to create opportunities in the premixed grout market. If the number of new construction or remodeling of existing construction increases in a certain region or country, then the premixed grouts market will also expand in that location. Substitutes of premixed grouts used in construction repairs include compounds, coatings, and membranes. Availability of these substitutes is expected to hinder the global premixed grout market.

Premixed Grout Market: Key Players

Major companies operating in the premixed grout market include Bostik Inc., MAPEI S.p.A, Custom Building Products Inc., and Fuller Construction Products Inc.