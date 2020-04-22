Reel in Box Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018-2028

Reel in Box – Market Outlook

Reel in Box is a corrugated paperboard or plastic box containing a cable spool attached with caddys. This is a very innovative product which is helping building and construction, transportation, and other heavy industries to reduce the packaging waste by providing an efficient way of cable packaging. There are very less number of reel in box manufacturers globally. The reel in box market is in growth phase. The penetration of reel in box is continuously increasing in the cable industry. Corrugated paperboard reel in box are environmental friendly and easily recyclable. Plastic reel in boxes are reusable, which helps in optimising the packaging cost. Reel in boxes are stackble and easy to carry and transport. Corrugated reel in boxes are two types: single wall and double wall.

Reel in Box advantages:

Reduce packaging costs. Reduce damage of sensitive cable such as fiber oftic and insulated thin copper wire by providing air suspension and secondary packaging. Reduce waste by providing an integral cable packaging solution, corrugated box and spools are recyclable and plastic reel in box can be reusable

Reduce environmental impact

Increase sales: Reel in box provides good presentation on store shelf and it is easy to carry and use

Reel in box market is directly correlated with the cable packaging market. Global cable packaging market is continuously expanding due to the traction in emering markets. Increasing infrastructure investments in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are driving the demand for cables and wires in building and construction and heavy industries. Global reel in box market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR during forecast pereiod. The reel in box market in Asia Pacific is highly contributed by China, India and ASEAN countries. The U.S. is the major producer of cables and wires, which lies in the exports sector of capital goods. The U.S. is the net exporter of capital goods, which is majorly supplying building and construction materials, machines and equipment to countries in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe.

Growing trend of digitisation and connected cities is increasingly driving the demand for cables and wires across emerging countries, which inturn is expected to drive the global demand for reel in boxes. As the product is made of more than two materials: a secondary packaging box and a spool with caddys, it is very difficult to manufacture the product by a single manufacturer. This reason has lead to a rising number of collaborations between secondary packaging manufactiurers, spool & caddys manufacturers and cable & wire industries. The collborations are helping reel in box manufacturers to integrate and leverage diffrentiated expertise of different players to develop and launch innovative cable packaging solutions. The resistance to collaborate and lack of trust between players in different verticles is restraining the growth of reel in box market.

Global Reel in Box market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Reel in Box market are – Carris Reels, Inc., Axjo Pacific Ltd., Klaus Faber AG, Reel Options (Brand of Vandor Corporation), Amokabel group, Digital Electronic Supply Company, PreferPack Company and others.

Key Developments, Mergers and Acquisitions

In February 2018, Axjo Pacific Ltd. (Axjo Plastic AB) acquired Windak AB. Windak focuses on the cable industry and have co-operated for a long time.

In October 2016, Carris Reels acquired Lone Star Reel of Texas. Lone Star Reel is a major U.S. manufacturer of plywood and nailed wood reels, serving customers in Southern United States. Company has almost more than 20 years of experience in spools manufacturing.

