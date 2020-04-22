Rice Starch Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – BENEO, Ingredion, Bangkok starch, Thai Flour, AGRANA, WFM Wholesome Foods and Forecast to 2024

Global Rice Starch Market

Rice starch is characterized by very small granules in the range of 2-8 μm, being much smaller than those of other cereals, tubers and roots, such as corn and potato. Its granule size is comparable to the size of fat globules, therefore ideally suited to mimic a full bodied fatty mouthfeel. It provides creamy textures and can serve as natural fat replacer. It can be widely used in food industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry Care industry.

Rice starch can be classified into two types: food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch. Food grade rice starch is widely used in food industry and pharmaceutical industry. Industry grade rice starch is widely used in cosmetic industry, papermaking industry, spinning industry and other industries.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This report focuses on the Rice Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

BENEO

Ingredion

Bangkok starch

Thai Flour

AGRANA

WFM Wholesome Foods

Golden Agriculture

Anhui Lianhe

Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Food Grade Rice Starch

Industry Grade Rice Starch

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Others

